RS Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

Real Sociedad go up against Atletico de Madrid at the Anoeta. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 22 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 AM IST. Here's a look at our RS vs ATL Dream11 prediction, RS vs ATL Dream11 team and the probable RS vs ATL playing 11

RS vs ATL live: RS vs ATL Dream11 prediction and preview

Atletico Madrid have lost just once this season and sit atop the league table. They will look to extend their distance with the teams below as they aim for the title. They take on Real Sociedad who had a great start to the season but have picked up only three points from the last five games. Diego Simeone's side will be without Hector Herrera with Jose Gimenez and Joao Felix doubtful. The home side too will be without a bunch of players with Miguel Angel Moya, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Luca Sangalli, Joseba Zaldua, Jon Guridi all out. Based on recent form, our RS vs ALT match prediction is that Atletico de Madrid will edge past Real Sociedad.

Also Read | ARS Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Match Preview

RS vs ATL live: Real Sociedad vs Atletico de Madrid Head-to-Head

The two sides have played against each other 43 times. Real Sociedad have won 16, while Atletico de Madrid have won 20 with the other seven ties ending in draws.

🌍 Send us your txuri urdin-themed 📸 and be part of our FAN WALL! https://t.co/puuiruK1AM #RealistasPorElMundo pic.twitter.com/cnmOS3vOuQ — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) December 22, 2020

Also Read | BRE Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Match Preview

RS vs ATL Dream11 prediction: Probable RS vs ATL playing 11

Real Sociedad probable 11 - Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Monreal; Merino, Guevara, D. Silva; Portu, Willian Jose, Merquelanz

Atletico de Madrid probable 11 - Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Llorente, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Suarez, Correa

RS vs ATL live: Top picks for RS vs ATL Dream11 team

RS vs ATL live: Real Sociedad top picks

Portu

Merino

RS vs ATL live: Atletico de Madrid top picks

Suarez

Koke

Also Read | Marcus Thuram BANNED For 5 Games For Spitting In Opponent’s Face After Heated Argument

RS vs ATL Dream11 prediction: RS vs ATL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Oblak

Defenders - Monreal, Savic, Felipe

Midfielders - Zubeldia, Merino, Koke (VC), Saul, Carrasco

Forwards - Portu, Suarez (C)

Also Read | Odisha Vs NorthEast United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

Note: The above RS vs ATL Dream11 prediction, RS vs ATL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RS vs ATL Dream11 team and RS vs ATL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Real Sociedad Twitter