RS Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

Quick links:
Real Sociedad go up against Atletico de Madrid at the Anoeta. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 22 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 AM IST. Here's a look at our RS vs ATL Dream11 prediction, RS vs ATL Dream11 team and the probable RS vs ATL playing 11
Atletico Madrid have lost just once this season and sit atop the league table. They will look to extend their distance with the teams below as they aim for the title. They take on Real Sociedad who had a great start to the season but have picked up only three points from the last five games. Diego Simeone's side will be without Hector Herrera with Jose Gimenez and Joao Felix doubtful. The home side too will be without a bunch of players with Miguel Angel Moya, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Luca Sangalli, Joseba Zaldua, Jon Guridi all out. Based on recent form, our RS vs ALT match prediction is that Atletico de Madrid will edge past Real Sociedad.
Also Read | ARS Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Match Preview
The two sides have played against each other 43 times. Real Sociedad have won 16, while Atletico de Madrid have won 20 with the other seven ties ending in draws.
🌍 Send us your txuri urdin-themed 📸 and be part of our FAN WALL! https://t.co/puuiruK1AM #RealistasPorElMundo pic.twitter.com/cnmOS3vOuQ— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) December 22, 2020
Also Read | BRE Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Match Preview
Real Sociedad probable 11 - Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Monreal; Merino, Guevara, D. Silva; Portu, Willian Jose, Merquelanz
Atletico de Madrid probable 11 - Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Llorente, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Suarez, Correa
RS vs ATL live: Real Sociedad top picks
RS vs ATL live: Atletico de Madrid top picks
Also Read | Marcus Thuram BANNED For 5 Games For Spitting In Opponent’s Face After Heated Argument
Goalkeeper - Oblak
Defenders - Monreal, Savic, Felipe
Midfielders - Zubeldia, Merino, Koke (VC), Saul, Carrasco
Forwards - Portu, Suarez (C)
Also Read | Odisha Vs NorthEast United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview
Note: The above RS vs ATL Dream11 prediction, RS vs ATL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RS vs ATL Dream11 team and RS vs ATL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Image Credits: Real Sociedad Twitter