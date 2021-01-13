 RS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Spanish Super Cup Semi-final Preview

Real Sociedad will play against FC Barcelona in the first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup as both teams aim to earn some silverware this season. The Supercopa de Espana semi-final tie is set to be played on Wednesday, January 13 at the Nuevo Arcangel Stadium and will kick off at 1:30 AM (on Thursday, January 14 according to IST). Have a look at the RS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, and other match details.

RS vs BAR Dream11 Team News

Imanol Alguacil will start the match without the services of David Silva as the Spaniard struggles to recover from a muscle injury. La Real will also miss Aritz Elustondo, Jon Pacheco, Miguel Angel Moya, and Luca Sangalli as they remain unavailable. The only positive news for Real Sociedad will be the return of Nacho Monreal who has been in full training with the team and likely to be on the team sheet as part of the starting 11.

Also Read How To Watch Spanish Super Cup Live In India? Real Sociedad Vs Barcelona Preview

FC Barcelona will miss four key players for the Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Real Sociedad. Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique are sidelined for the hosts as they recover from their injuries. The Catalan giants will also miss versatile midfielder Sergi Roberto and Brazilian attacker, Philippe Coutinho, as they remain unavailable for the Super Cup clash. Apart from the four players, Ronald Koeman does not have any fresh injury concerns in the first-team.

Also Read Luka Jovic To Eintracht Frankfurt? Club Director Confirms Talks With Real Madrid

RS vs BAR playing 11 (predicted)

Real Sociadad - Remiro, Monreal, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Gorosabel, Guevara, Merino, Illarramendi, Willian Jose, Portu, Oyarzabal

Also Read Fabinho: Resurgent United Not Liverpool's Only Title Rival

FC Barcelona - M ter Stegen, Araujo, Dest, Alba, Lenglet, Busquets, De Jong, Dembele, Pedri, Griezmann, Messi

RS vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - M. ter Stegen

Defenders - I. Zubeldia, N. Monreal, R. Le Normand, J. Alba

Midfielders - F. de Jong, A. Illarramendi, O. Dembele

Strikers - Willian Jose, A. Griezmann, L. Messi

Also Read Real Madrid Transfer News: Club to Offload Six Players To Raise Funds For Mbappe Transfer

RS vs BAR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - L. Messi or Willian Jose

Vice-Captain - A. Griezmann or A. Illarramendi

RS vs BAR Match prediction

Despite missing four key players, FC Barcelona have remained unbeaten in their last five matches. The visitors have won three straight matches and are likely to walk away with the win as La Blaugrana aim to feature in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Note: The above RS vs BAR Dream11 prediction, RS vs BAR Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, RS vs BAR Dream11 team and RS vs BAR playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.