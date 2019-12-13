RS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Real Sociedad will face high-flying Barcelona in front of home fans at the Reale Stadium on Sunday. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has enjoyed scoring a lot of goals against Real Sociedad in his distinguished LaLiga career thus far. The Argentinian star has scored 13 goals from 19 appearances against the club. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi who was absent from Barcelona's mid-week UEFA Champions League encounter against Inter Milan. In his absence, it was La Masia product - Ansumane Fati - who starred with a winning goal in the second half. The question remains - will Ansumane Fati be given another chance in the starting line-up on Sunday or will Ernesto Valverde keep the youngster on the bench against Real Sociedad?

Antoine Griezmannn makes a return to Real Sociedad

RS vs BAR Dream11 prediction

Real Sociedad predicted line-up:

Alex Remiro, Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Andoni Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Portu, Martin Odegaard, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Willian Jose.

Barcelona predicted line-up:

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (GK), Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo, Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

Real Sociedad release squad list for Barcelona clash

RS vs Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Defenders: Nelson Semedo, Diego Llorente, Clement Lenglet, Nacho Monreal

Midfielders: Frenkie De Jong, Martin Odegaard (VC), Mikel Oyarzabal

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi (C), Willian Jose

Note - The RS vs BAR Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

