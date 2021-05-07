RS Vs ELC Dream11: Real Sociedad Vs Elche Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Real Sociedad (RS) will take on Elche (ELC) to kick off Matchday 35 of LaLiga 2020/21 season. The game will be played at the Anoeta and will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, May 8. With just hours left for kick-off, here's a look at the RS vs ELC Dream11 team, top picks and our prediction for the same.

RS vs ELC Dream11 prediction and preview

Real Sociedad are in pole position to clinch a berth in the Europa League this season but will hope to keep a safe distance from challengers Villarreal and Real Betis. La Real have seen their form dip since the turn of their year and blew their chance to make it three wins a row after falling to defeat against Huesca last week. As it stands, there are only two points between seventh-placed Betis and Real Sociedad in fifth and Imanol Alguacil's side will be determined for the gap to remain till the end of the season.

Elche meanwhile are in the relegation spots but are just a point of safety. Only four points separate Elche and 15th placed Getafe, and the visitors will look to cut down the gap and extend their stay in LaLiga for another season. A win would move them out of the bottom three, and they have performed impressively in their last two matches, beating Levante 1-0 before falling to a narrow defeat against leaders Atletico Madrid.

RS vs ELC injury and availability news

Real Sociedad have struggled with injuries this season, and a number of first-team players including the likes of Igor Zubeldia, Jon Pacheco, Mikel Merino, Aihen Munoz, Asier Illarramendi and Luca Sangalli are ruled out for the clash against Elche. David Silva could return to the XI, while Adnan Januzaj and Alexander Isak should retain their spots in the XI. As for Elche, Johan Mojica and Guido Carrillo are unavailable due to injuries. Head coach Escriba could stick with the same XI that lost to Atletico, with Antonio Barragan perhaps coming in for Helibelton Palacios

RC vs ELC predicted XIs

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Monreal; Guevara, Zubimendi, D Silva; Oyarzabal, Isak, Januzaj

Elche: Gazzaniga; Barragan, Calvo, Gonzalez, Josema; Morente, Guti, Marcone, Fidel; Boye, Milla

RS vs ELC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Remiro

Defenders: Barragan, Monreal, Le Normand

Midfielders: Januzaj, Silva, Marcone, Guti

Forwards: Oyarzabal, Isak, Boye

RC vs ELC Dream11 top picks for captain and vice-captain

Real Sociedad: Oyarzabal, Isak, Januzaj

Elche: Guti, Marcone, Boye

RS vs ELC Dream11 prediction

Our prediction is that Real Sociedad will clinch a 2-1 win on Friday at the expense of Elche.

Note: The above RC vs ELC Dream11 prediction, RC vs ELC match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RC vs ELC Dream11 team and RC vs ELC Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

