RS Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Europa League Match Preview

Manchester United are back in the Europa League action as the English giants take a trip to Italy to face Spanish outfit Real Sociedad in the Round of 32 tie. The match is slated to be played at the Allianz Stadium in Italy on February 18 with the kick-off scheduled for 11:25 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the RS vs MUN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

RS vs MUN live: RS vs MUN Dream11 match preview

Manchester United started off their European Football Journey in the Champions League but dropped down to the Europa League after PSG and RB Leipzig qualified in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The Red Devils walk into this game following a frustrating 1-1 draw against West Brom in their midweek Premier League clash. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be aiming to start off their Europa League knockout campaign with a victory and a massive advantage before hosting the Spanish outfit in the reverse fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, qualified for the Round of 32 of the ongoing Europa League after finishing second in their group. The Spanish outfit ended their campaign in Group G with nine points against their name with AZ Alkmaar finishing as the third-placed team. Imanol Alguacil’s men will walk into the match following a narrow win against Getafe in LaLiga and will be hoping to carry on their three-match unbeaten run on Thursday.

RS vs MUN Playing 11

Real Sociedad- Alex Remiro, Igor Zubeldia, Nacho Monreal, Andoni Gorosabel, Robin Le Normand, Asier Illaramendi, Mikel Merino, Adnan Januzaj, David Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak

Manchester United- Dean Henderson, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford

RS vs MUN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Dean Henderson

Defenders- Nacho Monreal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka Robin Le Normand, Harry Maguire

Midfielders- Bruno Fernandes, David Silva, Juan Mata, Adnan Januzaj

Strikers- Mikel Oyarzabal, Mason Greenwood

RS vs MUN Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Mikel Oyarzabal or Bruno Fernandes

Vice-Captain-Mason Greenwood or David Silva

RS vs MUN Match Prediction

Real Sociedad and Manchester United are deemed to go a long way in the tournament. Real Sociedad start the match as favourites as the English outfit are missing quite a few players from their starting 11. United's attacks lack the quality up top with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial injured. With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay also unavailable the onus remains on Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to see them through. We expect the match to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out across the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United

Note: The above RS vs MUN Dream11 prediction, RS vs MUN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RS vs MUN Dream11 Team and RS vs MUN Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.