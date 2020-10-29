RS Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Game Preview

Quick links:
Real Sociedad will host SSC Napoli at Anoeta Stadium on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League. Real Sociedad come into this game on the back of a win in the La Liga and so do Napoli, winning their fixture in the Seria A. The game will be played on Thursday, October 29 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our RS vs NAP Dream11 prediction, RS vs NAP Dream11 team and the probable RS vs NAP playing 11.
SSC Napoli faced defeat at the hands of AZ Alkmaar in their opening Europa League game and will look to bounce back and take all the three points. But they face a strong Real Sociedad side that sits above Real Madrid early in the La Liga tournament. Real Sociedad will be looking to make a serious impression in the European competition as well and would like to continue their winning run, having won their opening game. However, the team has multiple injury concerns. Based on recent form, our RS vs NAP Dream11 prediction is a close encounter that is likely to end in a draw.
🏟 Reale Arena 🇪🇺#UEL #EuropaRS #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/wlItBJKu4J— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) October 28, 2020
Also Read | Everton's Jordan Pickford, Wife Hire Bodyguards After Death Threats From Liverpool Fans
The two sides have never met each other in a competitive fixture and will meet for the first time when they lock horns in the Europa League Group F clash.
🤝 | Looking forward to a great game tomorrow, @RealSociedadEN! 👋— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 28, 2020
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/MTlRv5WoB8
Also Read | Man United Interested In Signing Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano For £38 Million Next Summer?
Real Sociedad probable 11 - Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva, Mikel Merino, Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal
SSC Napoli probable 11 - Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen
Also Read | African Soccer President Seeks Re-election Amid Allegations
RS vs NAP live: Real Sociedad top picks
MOB vs RM live: SSC Napoli top picks
Goalkeeper - Alex Meret
Defenders - Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly
Midfielders - Dries Mertens, David Silva (VC), Mikel Merino
Forwards - Hirving Lozano, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal (C)
Also Read | Man United To Provide 5,000 Free School Meals In October Holidays With Rashford Initiative
Note: The above RS vs NAP Dream11 prediction, RS vs NAP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RS vs NAP Dream11 team and RS vs NAP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.