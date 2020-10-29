RS Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Game Preview

Real Sociedad will host SSC Napoli at Anoeta Stadium on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League. Real Sociedad come into this game on the back of a win in the La Liga and so do Napoli, winning their fixture in the Seria A. The game will be played on Thursday, October 29 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our RS vs NAP Dream11 prediction, RS vs NAP Dream11 team and the probable RS vs NAP playing 11.

RS vs NAP live: RS vs NAP Dream11 prediction and preview

SSC Napoli faced defeat at the hands of AZ Alkmaar in their opening Europa League game and will look to bounce back and take all the three points. But they face a strong Real Sociedad side that sits above Real Madrid early in the La Liga tournament. Real Sociedad will be looking to make a serious impression in the European competition as well and would like to continue their winning run, having won their opening game. However, the team has multiple injury concerns. Based on recent form, our RS vs NAP Dream11 prediction is a close encounter that is likely to end in a draw.

RS vs NAP live: Real Sociedad vs Napoli Head-to-Head

The two sides have never met each other in a competitive fixture and will meet for the first time when they lock horns in the Europa League Group F clash.

RS vs NAP Dream11 prediction: Probable RS vs NAP playing 11

Real Sociedad probable 11 - Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva, Mikel Merino, Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

SSC Napoli probable 11 - Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen

RS vs NAP live: Top picks for RS vs NAP Dream11 team

RS vs NAP live: Real Sociedad top picks

Nacho Monreal

David Silva

MOB vs RM live: SSC Napoli top picks

Kalidou Koulibaly

Dries Mertens

RS vs NAP Dream11 prediction: RS vs NAP Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alex Meret

Defenders - Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders - Dries Mertens, David Silva (VC), Mikel Merino

Forwards - Hirving Lozano, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal (C)

Note: The above RS vs NAP Dream11 prediction, RS vs NAP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RS vs NAP Dream11 team and RS vs NAP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Real Sociedad Instagram