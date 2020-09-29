RS Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad (RS) will square off against Javi Gracia's Valencia (VAL) for their LaLiga clash on Tuesday, September 29 at the Anoeta Stadium. LaLiga live action between Real Sociedad and Valencia is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm local time (10:30 pm IST). Here's a look at our RS vs VAL Dream11 prediction, RS vs VAL Dream11 team and top picks ahead of the crunch encounter.
Real Sociedad are currently in third place in the LaLiga standings after three games. Imanol Alguacil's men began their new campaign with back-to-back draws before running out 3-0 winners against Elche on Saturday thanks to goals from Portu, Adnan Januzaj and Roberto Lopez. Sociedad will be hoping that Spanish playmaker David Silva can play a leading role in their team to help them finish in the top four this season.
This is our squad for tomorrow's match! AUPA REAL!!! 💙⚪️#RealSociedadValencia #AurreraReala
On the other hand, Valencia began their season with a 4-2 win over Levante at the Mestalla but lost 2-1 against Celta Vigo in their next game before being held to a 1-1 draw against Huesca on Saturday. Javi Gracia's side are currently in fifth place on the LaLiga table. Los Che will be looking to get back to winning ways despite a tough opposition awaiting on Tuesday night. Our RS vs VAL match prediction is that Valencia will win the game 3-2.
