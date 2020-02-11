RTD Vs DEH Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Sparta Rotterdam, who are at the 11th position in the Dutch league standings with 24 points, will host Alan Pardew's ADO Den Haag on February 11, 2020. ADO Den Haag are at the 17th position in the table and will hope to climb up the standings by beating Sparta Rotterdam on Wednesday. You can play the RTD vs DEH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the RTD vs DEH Dream11 prediction and squad details.

ADO Den Haag coach Alan Pardew talks up Sparta Rotterdam encounter

🎥 Voorbeschouwing met Alan Pardew



💬 "Het vertrouwen is wel weer terug"#spaADO pic.twitter.com/RHa8fPzt1g — ADO Den Haag 🔰 (@ADODenHaag) February 6, 2020

RTD vs DEH Dream11 prediction

RTD vs DEH Dream11 prediction - Sparta Rotterdam squad

Tim Coremans, Michael Fabrie, Ariel Harush, Kenny Lipman, Dirk Abels, Suently Alberto, Lassana Faye, Khalid Karami, Jurgen Mattheij, Mica, Boyd Reith, Adil Auassar, Zion Valies, Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Abdou Harroui, Jason Meerstadt, Sven Mijnans, Dante Rigo, Bryan Smeets, Patrick Joosten, Mohamed Rayhi, Bart Vriends, Jeffry Fortes, Ragnar Ache, Youssef EI Kachati, Joel Piroe

RTD vs DEH Dream11 prediction - ADO Den Haag squad

Tudor Baluta, Laurens De Bock, Jorden De Bock, Jorden Spence, Sam Stubbd, Tom Beugelsijk, Dehininio Muringen, Danny Bakker, Mark Duffy, George Thomas, Luuk Koopmans, Dion Malone, Aaron Meijers, John Goossens, Lorenzo Van Kieef, Dante Roethof, Millan Van Ewijk, Mats Van Kins, Killian Van Mil, Erik Falkenburg, Yahya Boussakou, Omar Bogle, Mick Van Buren, Aleksander Bjelica, Bilal Ould-Chikh, Tomas Necid, Lex Immers, Crysencio Summerville, Michiel Kramer, Elson Hool

RTD vs DEH Dream11 match schedule

Date- Tuesday, February 11 (February 12 IST)

Kick-off:1:15 AM (IST)

Venue- Stadion "Het Kasteel"

RTD vs DEH Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: L Koopmans

Defenders: S Pinas, D Malone, K Karimi

Midfielders: A Meijers, L Immers, B Smeets, C Summerville

Forwards: T Necid (C), M Rayhi, R Ache (VC)

ADO Den Haag will start as favourites to win against Sparta Rotterdam.

Note: Please keep in mind that these RTD vs DEH Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The RTD vs DEH Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

