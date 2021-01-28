RTD Vs TWE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Eredivisie Match Preview

Sparta Rotterdam square off against FC Twente on Matchday 19 of the ongoing Eredivisie campaign. The match is slated to be played at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel on Thursday, January 28, and is set to kick off at 11:15 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the RTD vs TWE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

Sparta Rotterdam will start this game following a topsy turvy run of form in their recent outings. The hosts have managed to win only two of their last five matches as the other three ended in losses. Currently slotted 13th on the league table, Sparta Rotterdam have managed to register only 6 wins from 18 matches in the Dutch League. With only 21 points to their name, Sparta Rotterdam are amongst the bottom five teams in the league and will have a tough task at hand on Thursday.

FC Twente, on the other hand, are slotted considerably higher than their Thursday nights opponents on the league table as the visitors sit at the 7th position in the Eredivisie. Ron Jans' men have won eight of their 18 league matches while drawing four matches and suffering six defeats. Sitting with 28 points to their name, FC Twente's last outing in the league saw them suffer a narrow 1-0 loss to VVV-Venlo. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways and look to end the season with a higher ranking as the tournament progresses.

RTD vs TWE Playing 11

Sparta Rotterdam - Okoye, Beugelsdijk, Meijers, Fortes, Heylen, Duarte, Burger, Auassar, Mijnans, Smeets, Thy

FC Twente - Drommel, Dumic, Pleguezuelo, Smal, Pierie, Rots, Roemeratoe, Zerrouki, Leeuwen, Danilo, Menig

RTD vs TWE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- M. Okoye

Defenders- D. Dumic, M. Heylen, J. Pleguezuelo, T. Beugelsdijk

Midfielders- D. Duarte, G. Roemeratoe, S. Mijnans, T. V. Leeuwen

Strikers- L. Thy, Q. Menig

RTD vs TWE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Q. Menig or L. Thy

Vice-Captain- T. V. Leeuwen or D. Duarte

RTD vs TWE Match Prediction

Both the teams are separated by only seven points which can be considered as a sizeable margin in world football. However, FC Twente and Sparta Rotterdam are teams desperate for a victory and will be aiming to build some positive momentum for themselves with a win on Thursday. We predict a narrow win for FC Twente at the end of the 90 minutes in this Eredivisie fixture.

Prediction- Sparta Rotterdam 1-2 FC Twente

Note: The above RTD vs TWE Dream11 prediction, RTD vs TWE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RTD vs TWE Dream11 Team and RTD vs TWE Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.