Ruben Dias Becomes First Defender To Win FWA Footballer Of The Year Since 1989

Manchester City star Ruben Dias has been coronated with the 2021 FWA Footballer of the Year award for his fantastic performances in the ongoing season. The 24-year-old defender has enjoyed his time in England since joining Manchester City for £65million in 2020 and has gone on to become a vital cog for Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.

The Portuguese international is the first defender to win the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year Award since Steve Nicol achieved the feat in 1989. He also becomes the third player behind Jurgen Klinsmann and Gianfranco Zola to scoop up this prestigious trophy during his first season in England.

The 24-year-old managed to get more votes than teammate Kevin De Bruyne and England's national team captain Harry Kane to win the Footballer of the Year Award which was initiated in 1948 with Sir Stanley Matthews being the first recipient of this honour. Alongside Dias, Chelsea's Fran Kirby was named as the FWA Women's Player of the Year.

Ruben Dias stats 2020-21

The Portuguese international has been instrumental for Manchester City since joining the English outfit from Benfica in September last year. To answer "how much did Man City pay for Ruben Dias", the 24-year-old's transfer cost Man City around £65m. However, it all seems to be worth it for Pep Guardiola as the Portugal centre-back has helped his team maintain 14 clean sheets in 31 appearances. Man City's solid defence with Ruben Dias at the heart of it has also led to the club registering 15 consecutive Premier League wins alongside a massive 21-game winning streak across various competitions.

Ruben Dias has already tasted success in England with Man City winning the Carabao Cup and lifting their first piece of silverware this season last month. Pep Guardiola's men have also been crowned the Premier League champions for the ongoing season as Ruben Dias & co. eagerly wait to lift the trophy at the Etihad Stadium after their last league match against Everton.

The 24-year-old will be aiming to end the season with one more winner's medal around his neck as Man City look to fend off Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final. The biggest match in club football is all set to be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Ruben Dias's home country as he looks to end the season as a treble winner.