Rui Patricio Injury: Wolves Manager Nuno Provides Big News To Fans On Keeper's Concussion

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool succeeded in bagging three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers after losing the previous two fixtures. But the game turned out to be a nightmare for Wolves, not just for their defeat but more so concerning with the health of shot-stopper Rui Patricio. The Portuguese goalkeeper had to be stretchered off in the final minutes of the game following a collision with one of his teammates. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has now provided an update on the injury.

Patricio stretchered off in final minutes of Wolves vs Liverpool clash

Earlier in the injury time of the first half, former Wolves star Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp. Although Patricio got his hands on the ball, his efforts turned out insufficient to deny Jota. In the 86th minute of the game, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah appeared to have scored the second goal for the Reds only for the linesman to rule him offside.

But Patricio was seen lying on the field, unmoved. The goalkeeper was incidentally hit on his face by his teammate Conor Coady while defending against Salah. Soon, the medical staff was called in and the player was provided with an oxygen supply mask. He was later stretchered off from the field as the game halted for 15 minutes.

Wolves vs Liverpool: Nuno provides positive Rui Patricio injury update

Patricio was subsequently replaced by John Rudy between the sticks for the final few minutes. Amid worries over the goalkeeper's health, Nuno has provided a massive injury update. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Wolves manager claimed that his Portuguese compatriot was alright and will recover soon from a purported concussion. Indeed, Patricio has been key for Wolves, having racked up eight clean sheets in 29 Premier League appearances this season.

Further providing a detailed Rui Patricio injury update, Nuno said, " We just had an update now, he’s OK. He’s conscious, he remembers what happened, he’s aware so the doctors tell me he’s OK. I think it was a collision with the knee of Coady on the head. But he’s OK, he’s speaking already. All these situations, when it’s a concussion in the head, gets all of us worried. But he’s going to recover, he’s OK."

Rui Patricio clean sheets: Jurgen Klopp gutted with efficient keeper's injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was gutted with the recent injury scar on the goalkeeper. Describing the incident as awful, the Premier League winning manager revealed that Jota spoke with some of the staff members from Wolves. The Liverpool forward had been told that Patricio was doing fine, concluded Klopp. The Rui Patricio clean sheets query trended on Google on Tuesday morning as a matter of fact when he was injured.

Image courtesy: AP