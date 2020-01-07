Rui Patricio Adorably Offers Coat To Young Wolves Mascot Shivering With cold, WATCH

Football is as much a fan sport as it is a team sport. There have been multiple instances of football players reaching out to their fans on and off the field for varying degrees of magnanimous gestures. One such example was on show before the Premier League matchup of Watford vs Wolves.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio offers coat to young fan shivering with cold

As Watford and Wolves braced themselves to walk out on to the pitch at Vicarage Road, the cameras were on Wolves' goalkeeper Rui Patricio. Standing just behind captain Conor Coady, Rui Patricio was a picture of steel and focus as Wolves looked to bounce back from the narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. That steely focus, however, was pierced by a young Wolves mascot for all the right reasons.

With temperatures dipping across Hertfordshire, the young Wolves mascot holding the hand of captain Conor Coady appeared to be shivering with cold. The Wolves mascot, in plain sight of Rui Patricio, appeared to be in some discomfort due to the cold. Noticing the young Wolves mascot shivering, Rui Patricio asked the boy if he was cold. On answering in the affirmative, Rui Patricio proceeded to hand him his own coat in order to provide the young Wolves mascot with some warmth on a cold day at Vicarage Road. At a time when leading the team mascots on to the pitch has been a trivial routine in the Premier League, it was, by all means, a warm gesture from Rui Patricio.

While the game at Vicarage Road may not have quite ended in Wolves' favour, it was still heartening to see that the players in the Premier League are still considerate of their surroundings despite the rigours of the packed December schedule in England's top division. The game ended in the hosts' favour, with Watford eking out a 2-1 win, courtesy of goals from Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Incidentally, this was Nigel Pearson's third win since taking over at Watford earlier in December.

