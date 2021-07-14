Rui Patricio Signs €11.5 Mn Contract With AS Roma, 'delighted' To Join Jose Mourinho

Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio has officially completed his move to Serie A club AS Roma from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. According to AS Roma, Rui Patricio joined the Serie A club for an initial fee of €11.5 million with the agreement including a number of performance-related clauses, based on the achievement of set targets on behalf of both the club and the player. Patricio has signed a three-year contract with the club that runs until June 30, 2024.

A statement from AS Roma noted, "The club is delighted to announce the signing of Portugal international goalkeeper Rui Patricio Patricio, 33, is the Giallorossi’s first signing of the summer – arriving from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on a permanent deal."

“Roma is a big club and a new challenge and I’m excited to try and help the club achieve its targets,” Patricio said in his first interview with the club.

On being asked about how it felt to be playing under fellow countryman Jose Mourinho, Patricio said, "I'm delighted to have the chance to work with Mourinho. This is the first time I've worked with him, but he's certainly one of the best in the world. It's a dream for any player to work with him and to be coached by him. That was definitely one of the other draws for me, as well as coming to a big club to win silverware and focus on competing for trophies. Working with Mourinho is definitely a huge plus in terms of developing, working hard, and improving, so it's exciting.”

Rui Patricio's footballing journey

Before moving to England, Patricio spent most of his career with Sporting CP, making his first-team debut at the age of 18 and going on to appear in 467 official games. He won five trophies during his 12 years with the club, including two Portuguese Cups.

In total, Patricio kept 182 clean sheets in Lisbon and featured in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League before moving to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018.

He quickly established himself as one of the best keepers in England as Wolves first ended a 39-year wait for European football and then reached their first continental quarter-final since 1972 as they went all the way to the last-eight of the 2019-20 Europa League

Patricio earned his first cap for Portugal in 2010, after Paulo Bento's appointment as head coach. He represented the nation in two World Cups and four European Championships, winning the 2016 edition of the latter tournament as well as the 2019 Nations League.

As Portugal defeated the Netherlands in the 2019 UEFA Nations League Final on home soil at the Estádio do Dragão, Patrício earned his 81st cap, thereby surpassing Vítor Baía as Portugal's most capped goalkeeper.

Patricio now hopes to win silverware with the Giallorossi and help them fight all the titles they compete for.

“My main objective is to continue working the way I have done so far. I want to continue to improve, to help the team and to fight to help us achieve our objectives, so to win silverware. My objective is to give everything, to give 100% in training and to learn and improve, because that's the only way to progress - not just in football, but in life too. So I want to continue to develop, learn, work hard and win trophies. That's why I'm here – because I dream of winning things,” Patricio added.

(Image Credits: @ASRomaEN - Twitter)