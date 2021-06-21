RUS Vs DEN Dream11: Russia Vs Denmark Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Round 3 clash in Group B of the ongoing Euro 2020 sees Russia and Denmark lock horns in their final group stage match of the year-long delayed summer tournament. The fixture is scheduled to be played at the Tella Parken in Copenhagen on Monday, June 21 with the kickoff set for 12:30 AM IST (Tuesday, June 22). Let's have a look at the RUS vs DEN Dream11 team and top picks alongside other details of this clash.

RUS vs DEN Match Preview

Russia kickstarted their Euro 2002 campaign on a poor note by suffering a massive 3-0 loss to Belgium in their first match of the tournament. However, Stanislav Cherchesov’s side managed to get back on the winning ways by registering a narrow 1-0 win over Finland in their latest outing. Currently slotted second on the group table, the 38th ranked team on FIFA standing will look to get the better of Denmark in order to qualify for the knockout stages of the Euro 2020. Even if they fail to do so, a Finland loss to Belgium will put them in the driver's seat to qualify for the next rounds of the tournament.

Denmark on the other hand will head into the game as the bottom-most ranked team on the group stage table with the Danes suffering from two consecutive losses against Finland and Belgium respectively. Kasper Hjulmand’s side saw their teammate Christen Eriksen suffer from a cardiac arrest in their tournament opener against Finland wherein they were forced to get back on the field just a few hours after the incident while a Kevin De Bruyne master class denied them a single point their second outing.

RUS vs DEN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - A. Dzyuba or T. Delaney

Vice-Captain -Y. Poulsen or M. Ozdoyev

RUS vs DEN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - K. Schmeichel

Defenders – G. Dzhiklya, S. Kjaer, V. Karavyev, J. Maehle

Midfielders –M. Ozdoyev, T. Delaney, R. Zobnin, P. Hojberg

Strikers – Y. Poulsen, A. Dzyuba

RUS vs DEN Dream11 Prediction

Despite losing out to Belgium, Denmark had had a fantastic performance with all the players attacking well as a unit. The Danes start the match as favourites and are expected to edge out a narrow win over Russia on Monday.

Prediction- Russia 0-1 Denmark

Note: The above RUS vs DEN Dream11 prediction, RUS vs DEN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RUS vs DEN Dream11 Team and RUS vs DEN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

Image Source: Russia, Denmark Football/ Twitter