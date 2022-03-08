Russia-based Broadcaster Issues Apology For Pro-Ukraine Messages During Manchester Derby

A pro-Ukrainian message was displayed on a Russian channel during the live coverage of Sunday's Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United. Okko Sport, which broadcasts Premier League games in Russia, failed to cover a pro-Ukrainian message that was being displayed underneath the scoreboard. Okko Sport is owned by Sberbank, a state-owned bank in Russia. Because state-owned broadcasters are not allowed to show anything that could bolster support for Ukraine's defence against the Russian invasion, the channel was forced to apologise.

Russia is currently facing a host of sanctions from many countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom. The Russian bank that owns Okko Sport is also part of the sanctions but Premier League coverage continues in the country. Premier League is amongst the organisations that have raised a voice against the Russian invasion, and as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, a minute's applause is being observed before each game in the tournament. But on Monday, Okko Sport failed to censor a part of the match where a pro-Ukrainian message was visible.

According to reports, Russian viewers were also able to see the Ukrainian flags brought by dozens of fans to show their support for the country. The message 'Football Stands Together' displayed underneath the scorecard was also visible to the Russian viewers. Premier League captains have been wearing Ukrainian national flag colours on their arms for the past few days and it is highly likely that Russians saw that too.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. The attack was launched via land, air, and sea. In the wake of the attack, thousands of people in Russia took to the streets to protest against President Vladimir Putin, who gave orders to start a military operation in their neighbouring country. Several famous Russian personalities, including World No. 1 tennis player Daniil Medvedev has spoken against the war and called for peace. However, there are some Russians who are still supporting the war in Ukraine despite the risk of being isolated from the rest of the world.

