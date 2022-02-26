Russia-Ukraine War: Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Powerful Message After Rangnick's Comments

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has received backlash from all corners. Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the troops to invade Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday morning. The move has prompted athletes, sports teams and governing bodies to show their solidarity and criticise the Russians for their actions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message on the Russia-Ukraine war

Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded a powerful post via Instagram stories with the message which was directed at the conflict Russia-Ukraine war. He wrote “We need to create a better world for our children. Praying for peace in our world.”

Ahead of the Manchester United match against Watford, Red Devils manager Ralf Rangnick had spoken about the Russia Ukraine War stating that the event is a human disaster.

He said via Talksport, “Everybody has the same opinion about what’s happening there. This is a human disaster what’s happened there for all of the people involved. Right now, as far as I can tell, the situation in Russia and especially in Moscow is relatively safe but that doesn’t change the whole situation which is desperately sad."

Russia-Ukraine War: Manchester United cancels Aeroflot sponsorship deal

Recently Manchester United have officially confirmed that they will drop Russian airline Aeroflot as a sponsor. The Russian-owned airline was banned from entering the United Kingdom amid sanctions that were imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The airline has been a sponsor of the Red Devils since 2013 and the two parties had signed a renewal of the deal in 2017 for a whopping amount of £40 million. Manchester United also changed their travel plans for the UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid in Spain by choosing to fly with a UK-based charter airline instead.