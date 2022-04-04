Russia-Ukraine War: Dynamo Kyiv To Play Vs Barcelona, PSG To Raise Funds For War Victims

In a significant development, Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv has planned friendlies with various top European clubs to raise money for the war victims of their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The club will face the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax between April and June as part of a charity drive.

Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv to play top European clubs to raise funds

Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv are set to embark on a continental tour wherein they are believed to compete against almost a dozen countries over the coming few months in a bid to raise funds to aid the war victims of their nation. They will partake in these matches as the domestic league cannot resume owing to the unfortunate Russia-Ukraine war that has now entered day 40.

The Ukrainian outfit also posted a statement for the same as they wanted to inform the international community about the terrible war in Ukraine. The complete statement read,

"Thanks to the support of the leadership of our country, Dynamo will take part in an international charitable mission - a series of friendly games with top clubs in Europe. All these matches will be held under the slogan "Match for Peace! Let's Stop the War!" The purpose of these matches is to inform the international community about the terrible war in Ukraine and to raise funds to support Ukrainians who suffered from the war with the Russian aggressor. All friendly matches of Dynamo will be shown on Ukrainian and European TV channels. The project will also involve stars of Ukrainian arts who will support the charitable mission of our club."

Dynamo continues to support the Ukrainian army



One of the divisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where the Dynamo employee is located, received financial support from the club's management. As a token of gratitude, our soldiers sent this photo - better than any words!⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/GMN9cSVAFZ — FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) March 27, 2022

Via their statement, the club also added that all their friendly matches will be telecasted on Ukrainian and European TV channels. Moreover, this charity initiative will also involve stars of Ukrainian art who will showcase support for this mission of the club. Below is the list of all clubs that have agreed to take part against Dynamo Kyiv as per the club statement:

Borussia (Dortmund, Germany), Paris Saint-Germain (Paris, France), Steaua (Bucharest, Romania), Legia (Warsaw, Poland), Barcelona (Spain), Milan (Italy), Benfica (Lisbon) (Lisbon, Portugal), Ajax (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Sporting (Sporting) (Lisbon, Portugal), Basel (Switzerland).