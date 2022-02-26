Russia-Ukraine War: Lewandowski Opens Up On Poland Team's Stand On WC Qualifier Vs Russia

Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski has urged FIFA to make a decision on their upcoming World Cup qualifier match against Russia. Poland is scheduled to play a World Cup qualifier game in Moscow on March 24 but the Polish Football Association and Lewandowski have urged FIFA to issue a clarification on the fixture.

Lewandowski said it is time to show solidarity with the victims of military aggression in Ukraine, adding that he will talk to his teammates and work out a common position on the issue and present it to the president of the Polish FA.

"Everything that is beautiful in sport is contrary to what war brings. For all people who value freedom and peace, this is a time of solidarity with the victims of military aggression against Ukraine. As the captain of the national team, I will talk to my teammates about the match with Russia in order to work out a common position on this matter and present it to the president of the Polish Football Association as soon as possible," Lewandowski said.

Apart from the Polish FA, Sweden and Czech Republic have also taken a tough stance on the matter, urging FIFA to cancel their qualifier games in Russia. According to The Athletic, Polish FA will discuss with its Swedish and Czech counterparts whether they want to play against Russia at all, regardless of the venue.

UEFA moves Champions League final out of Russia

Earlier, UEFA moved the 2022 Champions League final out of Russia due to the ongoing war. The final was scheduled to be held in St Petersburg in May. The final has now been moved to Paris. Ever since Moscow has invaded Ukraine, demands are being raised to move or cancel all international sporting events that are due to be held in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday. Russia launched the attack through the land, air, and sea.

According to reports, more than 600 civilians, including military officers have been killed in the conflict so far, while hundreds remain injured. Ukraine has imposed martial law in the country and male citizens have been asked to join the Army to defend the country's border from the invading troops.

Image: AP