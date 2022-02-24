Russia-Ukraine War: Benfica Player Unveils Ukrainian Crest After Scoring; Gets Yellow Card

Ukraine and Benfica striker Roman Yaremchuk removed his shirt to display his nation's emblem after scoring the equalizer for his club on Wednesday night. The 26-year old made this gesture after Russia has invaded his homeland and declared war. As far as the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match result is concerned, the Benfica vs Ajax game ended 2-2.

Dusan Tadic scored the opener for Ajax in the 18th minute before an unfortunate own goal from Sebastien Haller in the 26th minute helped the Turkish side find the equalizer. However, Haller's disappointment did not last too long as he once again got his side the lead in the 29th minute before Yaremchuk's strike in the 72nd minute of the game meant that the clash ended 2-2.

Yaremchuk shows emotional gesture amid Russia Ukraine war

After scoring the equalizer in the 72nd minute of the match, Roman Yaremchuk celebrated by removing his shirt and unveiling the trident of Ukraine under his team's jersey. The Ukrainian footballer, who was booked for taking off his shirt, took to his official Instagram handle after the match to put up a post, explaining his reasoning for his emotional gesture.

The 26-year old wrote that he was proud of being Ukrainian and that he wanted to express his support to everyone in his native land, stating that they had to unite now. He ended his emotional post by showcasing his gratitude to the armed forces for defending the country in such unprecedented times.

Oleksandr Zinchenko expresses concern for Ukraine

Similarly to Roman Yaremchuk, Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko also took to his official Instagram handle to express his concern for his native land Ukraine. The 25-year old wrote, "The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay away and try to convey my opinion. In the photo – my country. The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."

Image: AP