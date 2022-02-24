Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Poland, Czech Republic & Sweden Ask FIFA To Reschedule WC Qualifiers

Football Associations of Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic released a statement addressing FIFA and UEFA to cancel their next scheduled matches in Russia

Russia-Ukraine war

The Football Associations of Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic released a joint statement appealing to the FIFA and UEFA to cancel their next scheduled World Cup Qualifying matches in Russia. In the joint statement, all three nations have asked the governing body 'to react quickly' to their concerns and also let the three nations know when and where the rescheduled matches will be played. All three nations were scheduled to play in the World Cup qualifiers next month.

World Cup Qualifiers

Poland was scheduled to play Russia on March 24 in Moscow whereas the Czech Republic was going to face Sweden on the very date but in Sweden. The winner of the POL vs RUS will be facing the winner of the latter aforementioned match in Moscow, Russia. But due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, all nations except Russia have submitted a request to change the venue. Ukrainian players will also be traveling to Scotland to play their World Qualifer knockout game and fight for the berth in Qatar. 

Russia-Ukraine war affecting Football

The Russia Ukraine war started with Russian president Vladimir Putin saying that the military operation was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine a claim the US had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion. Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states and moved soldiers into the two rebel-held regions. Since the military invasion, the footballing world has reacted to the ongoing border tensions. The Ukrainian National League was suspended for 30 days by the Football Federation of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, February 22, announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families. After announcing sanctions on Moscow, Boris Johnson suggested in the UK Parliament that Russia should be stripped of hosting the Champions League final this year. 

A meeting is scheduled to be held to decide the future of this year's UEFA Champions League Finals. The extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held on Friday “in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions,” European football’s governing body said in a statement. 

The Israeli Football Association has released a statement that they will be monitoring the Russia-Ukraine warandd will accordingly decide. Israel is scheduled to play Ukraine in two Nation Leagues fixture in June. 

