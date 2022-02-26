Russia-Ukraine War: Szczesny Asks FIFA To Take Action Against Moscow Via Emotional Post

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, whose wife is Ukrainian, has called upon football associations FIFA and UEFA to take action against Russia after they invaded Kyiv.

The Polish goalkeeper's emotional statement comes after his country decided to boycott their FIFA World Cup play-off match in Moscow. Szczesny has requested that the two major football associations take action against Russia in the wake of their attacks on Ukraine.

Szczesny puts out emotional post amid Russia-Ukraine war

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Saturday, Wojciech Szczesny made it clear that he will not play against the Russian football team following their country's 'unprovoked' invasion of Ukraine. The former Arsenal goalkeeper wrote, "My wife was born in Ukraine, there is Ukrainian blood running through the veins of my son, part of our family is still in Ukraine, a lot of my workers are Ukrainian and they're all great people. Seeing the suffering on their faces and fear for their country makes me realise I can't stand still and pretend that nothing has happened."

He then went on to add how Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war not only on Ukraine but on Europe as a whole the moment he decided to invade Kyiv. The 31-year old added that while representing Poland was his biggest honour, he refuses to play against footballers of a country who wear the national colours of a nation that legitimises the actions of their government. He ended his post by hoping that FIFA and UEFA take action against the Russian Federation and hold them to account.

While Szczesny has requested the football authorities to take action against the Russian football federation, the president of Poland's football association, Cezary Kulesza, confirmed that his side will not play against Russia in their FIFA World Cup qualifier match.

His decision was supported by Poland captain Robert Lewandowski, who wrote on his official social media handle on Saturday, "This is the only right decision. We are in talks with the Swedish and Czech federations to present a common position to FIFA. It is the right decision! I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can't pretend that nothing is happening."