Russia-Ukraine War: Will Poland Still Play Against Russia In 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoffs?

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine’s rebel regions Donetsk and Luhansk, questions have been raised if Poland's fixture against Russia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs still stands. The fixture had been scheduled to take place on March 24 but following the recent events, the Polish Football Association wanting certainty and also keeping in mind the safety of its players, has sought clarification about the match from FIFA.

The PFA confirmed through a press statement that it has reached out to the global footballing governing council and sought clarity on the match.

“In view of the tense political situation in Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as the possible further escalation and start of armed conflict, the Polish Football Association has asked FIFA to urgently clarify issues related to the organisation of the Russia-Poland World Cup play-off match scheduled for 24 March 2022 in Moscow.” it said.

Not just the 2022 FIFA World Cup Russia vs Poland playoff fixture but the UEFA Champions League final too faces questions marks given the recent incidents. The UCL final has been scheduled for 28th May at the St Petersburg's Gazprom Arena and now reports have suggested that requests have been coming in to move the final away from Russia, with the UEFA "closely monitoring the situation".

"With regard to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Saint Petersburg, we would like to inform you that UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation and any decision would be made in due course if necessary," UEFA said in a statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Svishchev, chairman of the Russian parliament’s sports committee, has brushed aside Poland's concerns and said that things are much calmer in Russia than in Warsaw.

“This is some kind of political action on their part. It is much calmer here than in Warsaw and everyone understands this very well. And from the point of view of the organisation and security measures for the competition, we are probably the most organised country in this respect.”

It now remains to be seen how the ongoing war affects sports events involving Russia.

