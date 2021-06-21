Russia Vs Denmark Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Russia and Denmark will go head to head in Group B on Matchday 2 of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 with a place in the knockout stages on the line. The game will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 22. Here's a look at how to watch Russia vs Denmark on TV, team news, Russia vs Denmark head to head record, and our Russia vs Denmark prediction for the same.

Russia vs Denmark prediction and preview

Russia will look to confirm their place in the knockout stages when they take on Denmark. The 2018 World Cup hosts are currently second in Group B behind leaders Belgium and come into the game against Denmark having registered a nervy 1-0 win over Finland. Russia will look for three points to hold onto the second place in the group, ahead of Finland who are level on points with a game against Belgium pending.

Meanwhile, Denmark have slim hopes of making it to the knockouts and will need three points and a huge swing goal difference to qualify for the last 16. The Danes have been winless in both their games so far, with a 0-1 loss to Finland followed by a 2-1 defeat at the hands of leaders Belgium. A win would move them level on points with Russia and possibly Finland, who take on Belgium which will see goal difference decide the second spot holder. Denmark will hope to achieve and will be emotionally charged and favourites to do so on Monday night.

Russia vs Denmark head to head record

Russia and Denmark surprisingly played only one game in their history and it happened way back in 2012. Russia had won on that occasion, with goals from Roman Shirokov and Andrey Arshavin giving them a 2-0 success. The Soviet Union, before their partition, had a successful record against Denmark as well, winning eight of the teams' ten contests and losing only one which included a 3-0 win in the 1964 semi-final.

Russia vs Denmark team news

Russia will be without right-back Mario Fernandes, after he suffered an injury against Finland. Vyacheslav Karavaev should replace the veteran, while the rest of the side is clear and should be retained. Denmark are likely to change things up and opt against the back five they played vs Belgium. Jonas Wind should come into the side while the likes of Yousuf Poulsen and Martin Brathwaite should retain their places in the XI. Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital but won't be featuring in the game.

Russia vs Denmark team news: Predicted XIs

Russia: Safonov; Barinov, Diveev, Dzhikiya; Karavaev, Ozdoev, Zobnin, Golovin, Kuzyaev; Miranchuk; Dzyuba

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Delaney, Hojbjerg, Jensen; Braithwaite, Wind, Poulsen

Russia vs Denmark live stream: How to watch Russia vs Denmark on TV?

(Image Courtesy: Russia, Denmark Twitter)