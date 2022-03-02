Russian Club's Coach Quits In Protest Over War In Ukraine But Club Says He Was Sacked

Lokomotiv Moscow manager Markus Gisdol on Tuesday announced his decision to step down from his position to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gisdol, while speaking to German newspaper Bild, said that he cannot continue coaching in a country that is responsible for a war in Europe, adding "This is not in line with my values". Gisdol said that the decision is personal and he is absolutely convinced about it.

"I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe. That is not in line with my values, which is why I have resigned from my position as a coach with immediate effect," Gisdol said.

"I can’t stand on the training ground in Moscow, train the players, demand professionalism, and a few kms away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire people. That is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of it,” Gisdol added.

Lokomotiv Moscow responds

Lokomotiv Moscow, however, contradicted Gisdol's claims, saying that the 52-year-old German did not resign but had been dismissed from his position. Lokomotiv took to its official Twitter handle, where it said that Gisdol has been dismissed as head coach of the club and Marvin Compper will prepare the team for their upcoming matches. Compper is also a German national.

"Markus Gisdol was dismissed from the post of head coach of FC Lokomotiv. Marvin Compper will prepare the team for the upcoming games. The club and the team are working as usual and are concentrating on achieving the maximum result in the upcoming matches in the Russian Cup and RPL," Lokomotiv Moscow said in its statement.

Gisdol was appointed as the head coach of the Russian Premier League side in October 2021. He had been in charge of Moscow Lokomotiv for 12 matches, of which they won three, drew three, and lost six. Gisdol's decision to resign came a day after UEFA and FIFA announced the suspension of Russian and Belarusian teams from all international competitions. The announcement was made to show solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Image: AP