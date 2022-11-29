Russian Cup Match Descends Into Wild Brawl In 99th Minute As Referee Hands Out 6 Red Cards

The Zenit St. Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow during a Russia cup match turned ugly on Sunday evening as players and staff members from both teams became involved in a mass brawl. The Russian national team and clubs were banned from all FIFA and UEFA competitions, including the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite all eyes of the footballing world currently hooked on Qatar, Zenit and Spartak made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Six players were shown red cards due to violent clashes

While the match ended with a 0-0 scoreline, Zenit’s Wilmar Barrios and former Netherlands footballer Quincy Promes came together, which sparked off the violent brawl. Referee Vladimir Moskalev looked to break up the players, and Zenit’s Brazilian defender Rodrigao was seen attempting to kick his opponent. What followed next was pure chaos, as a flurry of players jumped into the scene and started throwing punches and kicks at one another.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff members also got involved in the brawl. However, as soon as the chaos began to subside, the referee started giving out a no. of red cards. Zenit players Barrios, Rodrgiao, and former Barcelona man Malcom were sent off due to red cards. At the same time, Sobolev, Shamar Nicholson, and Aleksandr Selikhov were the Spartak players who were sent off.

What has been said about the violent clash during the Russia Cup match?

As reported by talkSPORT, in their match report, Spartak said, “The fight still happened. It all started with the junction of Promes with Barrios, as well as the exchange of blows by the same Rodrigao and Nicholson. And this time much more desperate. Everyone fought, including substitutes and staff. As a result, after a long pause, Moskalev removed this ‘couple’, as well as Sobolev, Malcolm, Barrios, and Selikhov, who took a particularly active part in the events.”

It is worth noting that, the game was resumed for a penalty shootout after the chaos ended. During the shootout, Zenit’s Brazilian goalkeeper Ivan emerged as the hero as he made two saves to clinch victory for his team. While the events unfolded, there was one player who missed the match due to the FIFA World Cup 2022. Zenit’s Dejan Lovren was gearing up to represent Croatia, as they went on to defeat Canda by 4-1.