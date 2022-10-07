Russian Footballer's Outrageous Backflip Penalty Takes Internet By Storm: WATCH

Scoring a goal from penalty is no easy job as footballers' skill and patience are put to test. Penalty kicks are a psychological battle that some players have managed to master, while some have completely changed the definition with their unique styles. One such instance was by Russian footballer player Norik Avdalyan, who is rightly hogging the limelight. He has gone viral on social media for repeating his outrageous backflip penalty during a football match.

Norik Avdalyan backflip penalty video goes viral

Norik Avdalyan scored the backflip penalty while playing for Russian amateur outfit Nefis Kazan. In the video, he can be seen taking a couple of steps before kicking the ball and going on a backflip after firing it inside the net. The ball went into the center of the net with the goalkeeper unable to stop it since he already dived towards his right. Avdalyan celebrated the goal with his teammates, who appeared to be amazed at what they just saw. As per a Dailymail report, the penalty kick was captured not only by TV cameras but also by a team-mate who was wearing a GoPro camera in a match, which is thought to have been an organised friendly.

Ah bueno, directo al especial de fin de año. Así pateó un penal Norik Avdalyan en el ascenso de Rusia. 😱🇷🇺⚽pic.twitter.com/zEJNwDgxV9 — Fodboldworld (@fodboldword) October 4, 2022

One of the Twitter users hailed the Russian player for his effort, and also compared his latest effort and him to James Bond due to the number 007 imprinted on the back of his jersey.

This is not the first time that Avdalyan has taken such kind of penalty. Back in 2018 Avdalyan produced a similar feat while playing for Rubin Kazan's youth team. Even that time he was able to pull off a successful penalty hitting the ball to the top right corner and catching the keeper off guard. However, what is more, impressive is that the former Rubven Karzan Under-21 player managed to pull it off twice.