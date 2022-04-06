Russian Oligarch & Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Asking Friends For Loans: Report

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is reportedly asking his celebrity friends for loans after he has been starved of roubles following his seizure of assets around the world. It is believed that the 55-year old has run out of funds to pay his staff and is desperate to get some form of aid in this situation. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the UK government was one of the first regimes that placed sanctions on Abramovich's assets, a situation that has also forced him to sell his beloved Chelsea club.

Roman Abramovich asking friends for loans to pay staff

According to The Sun, Roman Abramovich has asked his rich friends for loans of $1 million each to help him pay his staff. Rush Hour director Brett Ratner is one of the people that has been approached as per reports in the United States.

There are claims that the Russian oligarch has contacted business tycoons in Hollywood and Wall Street to aid him out of his desperate situation. Moreover, he is also believed to have approached the Rothschild family. However, reports claim that no one has agreed to lend him the money. If these reports are indeed true, it is shocking to see a man whose fortune is reportedly worth a staggering $19 billion in such a situation.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was reportedly poisoned by Russian officials

With Roman Abramovich having been actively involved in facilitating the Russia-Ukraine peace talks amid the ongoing war that has entered day 42, there were also reports that he was poisoned. The reports suggested that he was poisoned by Russian officials as he was supposedly acting against the interests of the Kremlin.

According to a report from Bellingcat, a Dutch investigative journalism group, Abramovich and two other delegates that attended the peace negotiations on March 3 and 4 reported symptoms that could be related to poisoning. A report from the Wall Street Journal further added that the Russian oligarch was suffering from skin peeling and eye pain, which are signs of suspected poisoning. However, the Kremlin vehemently denied these allegations, stating that the accusations had nothing to do with reality.