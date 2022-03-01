Atlanta earned a massive 4-0 victory over Sampdoria in the Serie A 2021-22 match at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia Stadium in Bergamo, Italy on Tuesday night local time. While Mario Pasalic opened the scoresheet with a goal at the 6th minute, Teun Koopmeiners contributed with two goals at the 29th and 61st minute. However, Russian footballer Aleksei Miranchuk’s goal at the 86th minute of the game became the biggest talking point about the game.

Coming in as a substitute at the 60th minute, the 26-year-old Miranchuk held his head down, deciding not to celebrate the team’s final goal. The extraordinary goal would have made Miranchuk come up with quite a celebration under normal circumstances. However, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the footballer just held his hands up to signify that he won’t celebrate before getting surrounded by his teammates.

Watch Aleksei Miranchuk scoring the goal:

Russia began the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, creating widespread geopolitical chaos. With the war entering its sixth day on Tuesday, the Ukrainian delegations are in midst of negotiations with Russian officials while also showing brilliant resistance. Despite, resisting the Russian military for over six days over 5,00,000 refugees had already fled from the country till Monday.

Relationship between Russian player Aleksei Miranchuk & Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskyi

Miranchuk is known to be friendly with his Ukrainian teammate in the Serie A club, Ruslan Malinovskyi. Malinovskyi earlier made headlines on Thursday during the Europa League match against Olympiakos for celebrating his goal by lifting his shirt with a message reading, “No war in Ukraine” written on the inside of the jersey. Both footballers have been cited as examples from the Sampdoria team members for showing everyone how things should be.

Revealing his thoughts on Ruslan, Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon said, “These days have been tough. Ruslan is having a rough time because his family and his city are in trouble. But they (Malinovskyi and Miranchuk) always talk together. There is nothing but friendship between them.”

At the same time, ahead of Monday night’s match, Atalanta general manager Umberto Marino said the friendship between Malinovskyi and Miranchuk is “an example of what things should be”. “It is a sincere friendship between two boys who represent two very similar peoples,” Marino added.

