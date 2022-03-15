Last Updated:

Russia's Request To Freeze UEFA Ban On Its Teams Denied; Verdict On FIFA's Ban By Weekend

Russia has also appealed against FIFA's ban to CAS. Moscow had been scheduled to play in Poland on March 24 in the World Cup-qualifying playoffs.

Russia

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday upheld the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) ban on the participation of Russian football clubs and teams in its tournaments. A separate ruling on Russia's World Cup status is expected later this week.

According to AP, the urgent CAS ruling on the European ban, an interim verdict pending a full appeal hearing in future, applied only to the Russian soccer federation's legal action against UEFA.

CAS to announce verdict on FIFA's ban on Russia by weekend

Earlier this month, FIFA gave a bye to Poland to play the play-offs. The Polish soccer federation and its players had said that they would refuse to play Russia. The CAS will pronounce the decision on Russia's appeal to freeze both FIFA decisions by "the end of this week.

Since Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 254, Russian athletes and teams have faced a boycott from dozens of sports events.

The March 15 verdict on the UEFA ban gives an expression of how CAS might act in the FIFA case. 

The verdict was pronounced by a single-judge panel of the President of the Appeals Arbitration division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Corinne Schmidhauser without publishing the detailed reasons. 

In a joint statement with FIFA, UEFA had imposed a ban on February 28 and removed Spartak Moscow from the Europa League. Spartak’s rival in the round of 16, Leipzig, a German club, was given a bye to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Russia's women's team has qualified for Euro 2022 and is currently banned from playing at the event. Moscow is likely to appeal for the same before the tournament starts in England on July 6.

