Russia's Roman Abramovich Confirms Chelsea FC Up For Sale; John Terry Lauds 'the Best'

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has heaped praise on Chelsea owner and Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich, after the latter confirmed his intention to sell the Chelsea football club. The Russian oligarch announced his intention to sell the British football club amid sanctions and protests against his country over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Reacting to Abramovich's decision, John Terry took to Twitter and wrote "The Best". Under Abramovich, the club won 19 trophies, most of which came under the leadership of Terry.

While John Terry left the club in 2017, the club continued to win several laurels. Earlier in December 2021, John Terry returned to Stamford Bridge as a member of the coaching staff.

Roman Abramovich Chelsea FC up for sale

Roman Abramovich ending media speculation confirmed that the club is for sale "I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners."

The Russian businessman also confirmed that he will not seek the pending loans to be repaid to him and said that all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. "The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."



He added that he continues to be passionate about the club but takes this hard decision in the best interest of all stakeholders. "Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club. I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart." he concluded.

(Image: @Johnterry26/Twitter)