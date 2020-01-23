RVL Vs RB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Rayo Vallecano will host Real Betis for their Copa del Rey clash. The hosts will try to inflict an upset on Real Betis. However, their recent form suggests that they can face a lot of trouble in the match. Real Betis are in decent form this season as they are placed on the 11th spot of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table. Rayo Vallecano have been inconsistent (especially at home) as they have only managed to win five of their last 11 home games in all competitions this season.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions. They have lost just once in their last nine matches. They have earned six wins in the process. Betis have performed surprisingly well in this competition as they have lost only one of their last 10 Copa del Rey games. The match is scheduled on January 23, 2020 (January 24, 1:30 AM IST) at Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas. Read more for RVL vs RB Dream11 prediction and RVL vs RB Dream11 full squad.

Copa del Rey rules! 🏆😍 We want to add more goals to this selection tomorrow! 📽⚽🙌 pic.twitter.com/YbcUesTpwo — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 22, 2020

RVL vs RB Dream11 Prediction

RVL vs RB Dream11 Team (Full Squad)

RVL vs RB Dream11 prediction: Rayo Vallecano Full Squad

Stole Dimitrievski, Alberto García, Roberto Santamaría, Emiliano Velázquez, Abdoulaye Ba, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena, Antonio Milic, Antonio Luna, Saúl García, Luis Advíncula, Mario Suárez, Santi Comesaña, Óscar Valentín, José Pozo, Óscar Trejo, Jony Montiel, Álvaro García, Andrés Martín, Bebé, Adrián Embarba, Jorge de Frutos, Lass Bangoura, Leonardo Ulloa, Federico Piovaccari

RVL vs RB Dream11 prediction: Real Betis Full Squad

Joel Robles, Daniel Martín Fernández, Daniel Rebollo, Zouhair Feddal, Marc Bartra, Sidnei, Alexandre Moreno, Antonio Barragán, Javi García, Alfonso Pedraza, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales , William Carvalho, Joaquín, Andrés Guardado, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Aïssa Mandi, Ismael Gutiérrez, Juanmi, Borja Iglesias, Cristian Tello, Lorenzo Morón, Diego Lainez, Emerson, Raul García

