Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham Makes First High-profile Transfer, Signs Former Man United Keeper

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed for National League outfit Wrexham AFC on a free transfer. The 39-year-old had initially hung up his boots from football but came out of retirement to join Ryan Reynold's Wrexham on a short-term contract till the end of the season. Foster had been without a club since the relegation of Watford last season.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper signs for Ryan Reynold's club

Ben Foster had a very brief stint for the Robins back in 2005 and is now back at his old hunting ground once again. The shot-stopper has been one of the most active players on social media and will soon enter the 40-year bracket next month. Wrexham are currently topping the table in the National League and are three points clear of second-placed Notts County with a game in hand.

Foster sounds delighted as he insisted he is very happy to return at the club.

“I’m over the moon. I’ve been at the Club an hour this morning and it seems a really nice place. Everyone is down to earth and the manager’s top class. It’s changed a lot since I was last here, but it’s nice to be back and it’s nice to be back as a player too. It will be interesting to see how my body feels after training today! I’m looking forward to getting started.

“The first time I was here, it was genuinely the springboard to the rest of my career – on the back of the loan move, playing in the LDV Vans Trophy Final at the Millennium Stadium, I got my move to Manchester United at the start of the next season. It was absolutely bonkers!

“If you’d told me 18 years ago that I’d have gone on to have the career that I have had, I probably wouldn’t have believed you to be honest so I do owe a lot to Wrexham.”

Manager Phil Parkinson also hailed the signing of the former Manchester United goalie.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ben to the Club. With Rob Lainton getting injured at the weekend, it was important we had all bases covered going into the last part of the season, which this signing ensures.”