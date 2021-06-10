SA Vs UGN Dream11: South Africa Vs Uganda Prediction, Team, Top Picks

South Africa host Uganda in their upcoming international friendly clash on Thursday, June 10. The friendly is set to be played at the Orlando Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SA vs UGN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.

SA vs UGN Match Preview

South Africa will start the game following a disappointing string of results which sees them remain winless in their last two outings. The hosts had fantastic results against Sao Tome and Principe recording 2-0 and 2-4 wins over them before playing out a 1-1 draw with Ghana and falling to a 2-0 loss against Sudan in their latest outing. With the World Cup qualification campaign soon to follow up after the friendly, South Africa will be eager to get back on the winning was and gather some positive momentum for themselves by registering a win on Thursday.

Uganda on the other hand will have been one of the most underperforming teams with the visitors heading into the game following a six-game winless run, The visitors have suffered from three losses and played out two draws in their last five matches with their latest outing ending in a 1-0 loss to Malawi in March. Just like South Africa, Uganda will see their match as an opportunity to fine-tune themselves and get back on the right track ahead of their World Cup qualification campaign in September.

SA vs UGN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - L. Abdu or T. Kutumela

Vice-Captain - Y. Sentamu or S. Mbule

SA vs UGN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - R. Williams

Defenders – M. Juuko, I. Maela, E. Bwomono, R. Coetzee

Midfielders –K. Dolly, S. Serwadda, S. Mbule

Strikers – Y. Sentamu, T. Kutumela, L. Abdu



SA vs UGN Dream11 Prediction

South Africa and Uganda finished third in their respective AFCON qualifying groups and will be eager to shrug off their disappointing campaigns by seeking a turnaround in their fortunes. Citing the current form of both the teams, we expect South Africa to edge out a narrow win over their opponents at the end of this match.

Prediction- South Africa 1-0 Uganda

Note: The above SA vs UGN Dream11 prediction, SA vs UGN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SA vs UGN Dream11 Team and SA vs UGN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result