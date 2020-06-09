SAAR Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, DFB Pokal Live

Saarbrucken FC will take on Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-final of the DFB Pokal this week. The match will be played at the Hermann-Neuberger Stadium on Tuesday, June 9 (Wednesday, 12.15 am IST). Bayern Leverkusen will be travelling without their star man, Kai Havertz after the 20-year-old picked up a minor injury last week. On the other hand, Saarbrucken will look to make it to the finals of the competition after cruising past the likes of FC Koln and Dusseldorf to reach the semi-final. Fans can play the SAAR vs LEV Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the SAAR vs LEV Dream11 prediction, SAAR vs LEV Dream11 top picks and SAAR vs LEV Dream11 team.

SAAR vs LEV Dream11 team

SAAR vs LEV Dream11 top picks

Muller (Captain) Demirbay (Vice-captain) Zellner Volland Wirtz

Squads for the SAAR vs LEV Dream11 team

SAAR vs LEV Dream11 team: Saarbrucken

Daniel Batz, Ramon Castellucci, Patrik Herbrand, Timo Wagner, Anthony Barylla, Boné Uaferro, Christopher Schorch, Steven Zellner, Nino Miotke, Mario Müller. Jayson Breitenbach, Fanol Perdedaj, Manuel Zeitz. Rasim Bulic, Kianz Froese, Tobias Jänicke, Stephan Andrist, Markus Mendler, José Pierre Vunguidica, Mergim Fejzullahu, Téo Herr, Marius Köhl, Sebastian Jacob, Gillian Jurcher, Fabian Eisele, Timm Golley, Cedric Euschen

SAAR vs LEV Dream11 team: Bayer Leverkusen

Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Ozcan, Niklas Lomb, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Lars Bender, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Mitchell Weiser, Exequiel Palacios, Adrian Stanilewicz, Ayman Azhil, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi

SAAR vs LEV Dream11 prediction

Our SAAR vs LEV Dream11 prediction is that Bayer Leverkusen will win this game.

Note: The SAAR vs LEV Dream11 prediction, SAAR vs LEV Dream11 top picks and SAAR vs LEV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SAAR vs LEV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.