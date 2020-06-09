Saarbrucken Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, DFB Pokal Live

Saarbrucken FC will play Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-final of DFB Pokal this week. The match will be played at Hermann-Neuberger Stadium on Tuesday, June 9 (Wednesday according to IST). Here is the Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming details, DFB Pokal live, DFB Pokal schedule and other details of the match.

DFB Pokal live: Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming details

The Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming and broadcast will not be available in India. Here are the other Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming details:

Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming venue: Hermann-Neuberger Stadium

Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming date: Tuesday, June 9 (Wednesday, June 10 according to IST)

Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming time: 12.15 am IST

DFB Pokal live: Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen live preview

Road to the semi-finals for @ersterfcs 🚌



𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝

3-2 🆚 Jahn Regensburg



𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝

3-2 🆚 1. FC Köln



𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟏𝟔

0-0 🆚 Karlsruhe (5-3 on pens)



𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬

1-1 🆚 Düsseldorf (7-6 on pens)#FCSB04 pic.twitter.com/GjEGIHlRwD — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) June 9, 2020

Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz confirmed that Kai Havertz will not play a part in the semi-final against Saarbrucken after sustaining a minor injury before the game against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last weekend. Bosz claimed that he could have pushed Havertz to play, but that would turn out to be risky for the player. The club will, therefore, be patient with the youngster and hope to see him play again in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Saarbrucken, on the other hand, will be looking to book a place in the final of the competition having beaten the likes of FC Koln and Dusseldorf to reach the semi-final.

DFB Pokal live: Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen live, full squads

Saarbrucken: Daniel Batz, Nino Miotke, Anthony Barylla, Christopher Schorch, Bone Uaferro, Mario Müller, Jason Breitenbach, Steven Zellner, Tobias Jänicke, Kianz Forese, Tim Golley, Fanol Perdedaj, Manuel Zeitz (c), Jose-Pierre Vunguidica, Mergim Fejzullahu, Rasim Bulic, Stephan Andrist, Sebastian Jacob, Fabian Eisele, Gillian Jurcher, Cedric Euschen, Marius Kohl, Teo Herr

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Özcan, Niklas Lomb, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Lars Bender, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Mitchell Weiser, Exequiel Palacios, Adrian Stanilewicz, Ayman Azhil, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi

DFB Pokal live: DFB Pokal schedule

The second semi-final of the DFB Pokal will be played on Wednesday, June 9, 2020 (Thursday, June 10 according to IST). The match will be played between Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt. The final of DFB Pokal will be played on July 4 in Berlin.

Image credit: Bayer Leverkusen Twitter handle