Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Comparisons With Lionel Messi's World Cup Journey

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and tweeted about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final, which is set to begin at the Lusail Stadium from 8:30 PM onwards. Argentina and France will lock horns in the summit clash of the prestigious event on Sunday. Tendulkar took the Indian fans by surprise after sharing a tweet where his journey to win the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2011 with India is compared to Messi’s journey so far in the marquee football event.

Interestingly, both players wear the iconic no. 10 shirts for their respective national teams, among other similarities. While Tendulkar lost a World Cup finale with India in 2003, eight years before winning the title, Messi also lost the summit clash eight years ago in 2014. At the same time, both players won the Player of the Match award for their countries in the semifinal before playing in the finals.

Meanwhile, sharing the tweet, Tendulkar said India became the cricket World Cup champions in 2011 and questioned his fans about their predictions about who will win the World Cup in 2022. “2011 India Cricket World Cup Champions. 2022? What do you think guys?”, the Indian cricket stalwart wrote. Tendulkar’s tweet was quick to viral among fans on social media as it received over 2600 likes and over 260 retweets within 30 minutes of its upload.

'It’s my last World Cup,' says Lionel Messi after advancing into FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is most likely to be Messi’s final appearance at the prestigious quadrennial event as he will be approaching the age of 40 when the tournament will be played next in 2026. Messi himself confirmed that this will be his final World Cup after Argentina’s win over Croatia in the semifinal. The 35-year-old mentioned that the next edition of the tournament seems to be far away currently.

“It’s my last World Cup. It is impressive to end up playing a final,” Messi said. The footballer then referred to his age and claimed that he won’t get to the next edition of the tournament due to it. “There’s a long way to go for the next one, there are many years and surely because of age I won’t get to it,” he added. The football great added that he hopes the Argentine side performs better than they did in 2014, in what would be their sixth overall World Cup final. “Hopefully this time it ends up another way,” he said.