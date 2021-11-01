'Sacked The Tottenham Way': Spurs Fans React To Nuno Santo's Exit, Look Ahead Wearily

Premier League giant, Tottenham Hotspur on Monday announced that Nuno Espirito Santo has been removed as the manager of the club. Santo along with his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa, and Antonio Dias were relieved of their duties, two days after the Spurs suffered a 0-3 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League 2021-22. Meanwhile, as the news of Santo’s sacking broke out on Monday, it was also speculated highly that the club will look to get the services of former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is the leading candidate to replace Santo.

The 47-year-old Santo was named the manager of Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year contract in July this year. And now, he has been removed from the position as the team has lost five of its Premier League matches out of the ten they have played so far. Meanwhile, Conte’s contract as the coach of Serie A club Inter Milan ended in May, a few weeks after he led the team to the Serie A title. He was sought out by the Spurs following Jose Mourinho’s exit from the club, however, the club opted not to do a deal, concerned by his demands.

How did Internet react to Tottenham Hotspur's decision?

Despite the past, Conte is looking like the lead the Spur’s list of new managers and as reported by The Guardian the club is already in advanced talks with the Italian over their manager’s job. Amid all the speculations, Twitter users put their thoughts out on Conte becoming the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur and expressed their opinions. A Spurs fan expressed on her tweet that they might have lost the battle by losing against Manchester United on October 30, but they have certainly won the war. This may be in regards to the earlier reports of United wanting to sack their coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and replacing him with Conte.

lost the battle losing against united but we won the war — hol🎄 (@thfcholly) November 1, 2021

Another user in his tweet speculated that Conte has rejected the team before and he doesn’t join a club midway through the season. Replying to the tweet, a user mentioned that Conte wanted to bring other people with him to join the club, however, that didn’t happen and he ended up rejecting them in the first place. However, now that the entire coaching staff has been sacked, it is highly probable that Conte would get a better deal this time.

Hes rejected them before the season, he wont join during the season — Luckzy (on loan to bayern) (@Utd_Luckzy) October 31, 2021

conte wanted to bring many other people with him, to help him. Conte was interested in the job but Levy wasn’t interested in the conditions that Conte wanted — JPF6 (@JPF6_) October 31, 2021

Other reactions to Nuno Espirito Santo’s sacking-

Tottenham should've given Nuno Santo to the end of the season to prove himself, he was doing a good job; He's not entirely responsible for the team's performance. Clubs unrealistic expectations from their managers is upsetting; This needs to be addressed. Best wishes to Santo. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) November 1, 2021

manager of the month last month and now he’s been sacked. the tottenham way — hol🎄 (@thfcholly) November 1, 2021

I don’t think anyone apart from Conte will be accepted now. Show ambition if you dare… — leon lawler (@drsausages) November 1, 2021

(Image: AP)