Sadio Mane & Salah Share Heartfelt Exchanges After Former's Move To Bayern; 'Quite A Ride'

After six seasons at Anfield with Liverpool, star winger Sadio Mane joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in a €41 million (£35m/$43m) transfer. Following his exit, fellow Reds winger Mohamed Salah took to social media and shared a heartfelt note for the Senegalese star. Mane replied by saying, "Brother, you are the best."

'Thank you for all the good times': Mohamed Salah tells Sadio Mane

Taking to his official Twitter handle on June 22, Mohamed Salah thanked Sadio Mane for the good times at Anfield and wished him all the best on his 'new adventure,' stating that the Senegalese star would be missed by everyone. In response, Mane told Salah, "Keep doing your things. Brother, you are the best."

It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/zndPry1mfg — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 22, 2022

Mane and Salah along with Roberto Firmino formed one of the most deadly attacking trios in the Premier League's history and won several honours together with Liverpool. The three won a Premier League medal, a UEFA Champions League, as well as the EFL Cup and the FA Cup this season.

Following the Senegalese winger's exit, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, "He leaves with our gratitude and our love. He leaves with his status among the greats guaranteed. And, yes, he leaves in a moment where he is one of the best players in world football. But we must not dwell on what we now lose, instead celebrate what we were privileged to have. The goals he scored, the trophies he won; a legend, for sure, but also a modern-day Liverpool icon."

Liverpool legend Sadio Mane sat down with us for one last time to say goodbye, after completing his move to Bayern Munich. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2022

With 120 goals in 260 appearances for Liverpool, Mane became the 14th leading goalscorer in the club's history. He has also scored 111 Premier League goals, with 90 of them coming for the Reds (Southampton: 21). And to top it all, he also won the Premier League golden boot in the 2018/19 season and has been named the player of the month on three occasions (August 2017, March 2019, and November 2019.

In his farewell interview with Liverpool.com, Mane said that he would leave Anfield as the club's number one fan forever. When asked if he was a Liverpool fan for life now, the Senegalese responded, "After every one of my games in Munich I will come to the dressing room and I will watch Liverpool, for sure, because I am going to be Liverpool’s No.1 fan forever. I just want to say good luck to them and I have an eye on them. And for sure they will be even better because I know the boys: great players, great talent, great maturity and attitude, so of course, Liverpool will always stay even better, for sure."