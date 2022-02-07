Sadio Mane Consoles Mo Salah After Pipping Liverpool Teammate To AFCON Title; WATCH

On Sunday, the Senegal national team lifted the Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Egypt on penalties in the final. The match ended 0-0 and went to a shootout, where Senegal ended up winning 4-2. Liverpool attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane came face to face in the match with the latter's team lifting the trophy.

After the match, Mane was seen consoling his fellow Liverpool teammate as Mo Salah did not even get the chance to take his penalty kick. Mane revealed what he said to Mo Salah after the match. Mane told Goal.com: "I just said he knows more, he is a champion and he knows today this defeat will not bother him too much because it is not the first time and it is part of the game. So it can happen and if it happens I know he is very strong will come back stronger."

Senegal lift Africa Cup of Nations trophy

In the first half, Mane saw a penalty saved which could have given them the lead. But, in the shoot-out, Senegal went first and skipper Kalidou Koulibaly converted with ease and so did Egypt's, Ahmed Sayed. Abdou Diallo then gave Senegal the lead but Mohamed Abdelmonem missed the chance to equalise. Bouna Sarr missed the chance to go two ahead and Marwan Hamdi missed scored. Bamba Dieng scored and Mohanad Lasheen has his penalty saved by Edouard Mendy leaving Mane the chance to win them the title. He stepped up to take his spot-kick and buried it into the back of the net to give them the crucial win. Salah was supposed to take the fifth spot-kick but he never got his chance.

Speaking about winning the AFCON, Mane told Goal.com after the game: "I am very proud and I think it is the best moment of my life ever. This day I think it is the best day. I won the Champions League and some trophies but I think this is the special one for me, this is more important for me." It was Senegal first-ever major international trophy.

