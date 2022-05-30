Sadio Mane Could Quit Liverpool Amid UCL Heartbreak As Bayern Prepare Offer: Report

Sadio Mane's journey with Liverpool is finally coming to an end with the player deciding to not extend his contract with the Merseyside club. Sadio Mane is out of his Liverpool contract in 2023 and now reports have emerged that German champions Bayern Munich are closing in on signing the Liverpool star.

Sadio Mane to leave Liverpool

One of world football's most prominent voices, Fabrizo Romano, tweeted that Sadio Mane is ready for a new venture after spending time at Liverpool. He further wrote that FC Bayern Munich is strong contenders to sign him however the del was not completed the player himself wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mane recently featured for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2022 final which they lost to Real Madrid by a solitary goal. Following the loss in the Senegalese strike decided not to speak to the media.

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC



He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

According to Goal.com, Liverpool sources insist that any fee for Mane would be well more than the €30million (£25m/$32m) figure that has been widely quoted. The reds would also want to have a replacement lined up before selling, with Mane remaining a key figure in the team despite the January signing of Luis Diaz from Porto.

Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Sadio Mane joined Liverpool in 2016 with the Merseyside club spending £34 million to sign the forward from Southampton. He was one of the first big signings made by Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager. Since the arrival of the Senegalese international Liverpool has established itself as one of the best clubs in world football once again. Made has represented Liverpool in 269 matches and went on to score 120 goals.

He has helped Liverpool win six trophies in the six years he has been at the club. Mane has gone on to establish himself as a Liverpool legend and he will always be highly regarded by fans of the club. He is one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or after a stellar 2021/22 campaign, where he led Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations glory and helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup but failed to capture the Premier League title with Manchester City going onto retain the trophy on the last day of the season.