Sadio Mane Joins Salah In 100 Premier League Goals Club After Strike Against Watford

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane joined Mohamed Salah in the Premier League 100 goals club as he notched his century goal in England's top-flight against Watford on Saturday. The Senegalese international took just nine minutes to open the scoring on the day as he converted Salah's exceptional outside of the boot pass. His goal was one among the five that the Reds scored as they thrashed Watford 5-0. Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino scored a hattrick, with Salah scoring the others.

Mane had already reached 100 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last month, a week after teammate Salah reached the Premier League 100 goals club. As a result, the 29-year old became the 31st player to reach the milestone since the inception of the league in 1992.

Sadio Mane's stats for Liverpool

Sadio Mane has delivered double-digit returns in seven successive Premier League seasons since his days at Southampton. The Senegalese winner scored 21 league goals in two seasons on the south coast before joining Liverpool in 2016. Since he joined the Anfield outfit, he has scored 13 goals in 27 Premier League appearances in 2016-17, 10 goals in 29 matches in 2017-18, 22 goals in 36 games in 2018-19, 18 goals in 35 Premier League games in 2019/20 followed by 11 goals in 35 matches last season. He seems to show no signs of slowing down as he has already scored five goals in eight Premier League appearances so far this season.

Premier League standings: Liverpool go on top as things stand

Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of Watford takes them to the top of the Premier League standings with 18 points, two points ahead of rivals Chelsea, who are set to face Brentford later in the day. Meanwhile, Watford drops to 15th place in the table with seven points, four points ahead of the relegation places.

100 - Sadio Mané has now scored 100 goals in the Premier League, and in the meantime become only the third player to reach 100+ Premier League goals without any of them being penalties, after Les Ferdinand (149) and Emile Heskey (110). Earned. pic.twitter.com/NDtbqStQdZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021

