Sadio Mane Leaves Liverpool After 8-year Stint At Anfield; To Join Bayern Munich: Reports

Some reports are citing that Liverpool's star winger Sadio Mane is all set to leave the English side and join the German side Bayern Munich. Reportedly, the Senegalese star has attracted a bid of 50 million euros for the Reds. Bayern Munich has been, for a long time, looking for a star forward in their line-up and with Lewandoski showing his eagerness to leave the club in this window, the search became serious.

Historically, Bayern Munich is one of those clubs in the footballing world which refuses to give away big money and especially for a 30-year-old man. But the Bavarians are trusting Sadio Mane as they are making him their third most expensive buy after Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane. Both the clubs will be meeting this night and could be finalising the deal. Reports suggest the personal terms have been already sorted out by both the clubs and the player and if things go fine, Mane could be seen playing in Bundesliga from the next season.

Bayern Munich's performance this season

The season for the German side was below par as per their standards. Though the club won the Bundesliga title again, they were unhappy to be knocked out in the Champions League. It is important to mention that the club has not lost the league title in the last 10 years and repeating the same this year, they clinched their 31st league championship.

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich marched down the group stage as they scored a staggering 22 goals in six games. It is pertinent to mention here that they were placed in the same group as Barcelona and to everyone's shock the Spanish team failed to qualify for the knockout stage and was forced to play in the Europa League.

However, Bayern Munich celebrated a massive win in the RO16 as they hammered 8 goals in both the legs past Austria's Red Bull Salzburg. The great march of the team was shockingly halted by a mediocre Spanish team, Villarreal, as they defeated them on their home turf by a single goal margin and did not let the German team make a come back in Allianz Arena. The game ended in a 1-1 draw and Villareal went past Bayern.

Liverpool's performance this season

The season for the side from the Merseyside was no less than a dream run. Liverpool was competing for all four trophies till the last two weeks of the footballing calendar. In the final quarter of the calendar, there was a huge turnaround as Liverpool which was once confident of winning the quadruple first lost the league to Manchester City on the final day and then went on to lose the Champions League finals to Real Madrid.

Liverpool ended their season with a bus ride around London celebrating the FA Cup and Carabao Cup wins defeating Chelsea in both the finals. Interestingly, both finals ended in a goalless draw and were decided on penalties.