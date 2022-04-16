Sadio Mane Reflects On Liverpool's Stunning Win Vs Man City To Keep Quadruple Hopes Alive

Liverpool keeps their quadruple hopes alive after an outstanding 3-2 win against Premier League rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday. Sadio Mane's two goals in the first half helped the Reds race away to a 3-0 lead in the first half before the Citizens fought back by scoring two goals to put an interesting end to the match. Following the conclusion of the match, Mane gave his thoughts on the important victory and stated that Liverpool will try their best to win the quadruple this season.

Sadio Mane reflects on Liverpool's win over Man City

While speaking to the BBC in a post-match interview, Liverpool's goalscorer Sadio Mane said, "It is special. It was not an easy game. It’s a big, big, big win. We are very pleased to qualify for the final. We started very well, we pressed them high, the goalkeeper made a mistake. I was very happy to score two goals, but the performance of the team was fantastic."

The Senegalese winger, who could barely be heard due to the celebrations by the Reds, also gave his views on the quadruple talks by adding, "We will try our best. We will fight for it." Jurgen Klopp's side have already won the EFL Cup earlier this year by defeating Chelsea in the finals and could also add the FA Cup to their list of trophies this season if they were to defeat either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the finals on May 14.

As for the Premier League, they are very much still in the race for it as they trail leaders Manchester City by one point, with seven matches remaining for both sides. If the Reds were to win all these three trophies, they would also need to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) to lift the quadruple.

Liverpool made it to the last four of the UCL by defeating Benfica 6-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. They will now face Villarreal in the semis after the La Liga outfit registered a shocking 2-1 win on aggregate against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the last eight.

Image: AP