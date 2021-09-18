Sadio Mane Scores 100th Liverpool Goal Against Palace And Scripts Another PL Record

Sadio Mane broke the deadlock against Crystal Palace on Saturday to bring up his 100th goal for Liverpool. The Senegalese winger scored just minutes before halftime. As a result of the goal, he became the 18th player in history to score 100 goals for the Reds in all competitions.

The match ended with the Reds beating the Eagles by a score of 3-0. Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita scored the other goals for Liverpool. Salah slotted the ball home after Virgil van Dijk's header found him at the back post. Meanwhile, Keita scored a sumptuous volley to secure the three points for the Reds. As a result of the win, Liverpool momentarily moved to the top of the Premier League standings with 13 points.

Sadio Mane scores his 100th Liverpool goal against Crystal Palace

Just as it seemed that the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match was heading into halftime as goalless, Sadio Mane found the back of the net to score his 100th goal for the Reds in all competitions. The Senegalese winger found himself at the right place at the right time as he hit the ball home after Vicente Guaita's save rebounded into him.

Sadio Mane clinches Premier League record against Crystal Palace

Sadio Mane's goal against Crystal Palace was not only memorable for it being his 100th goal in Liverpool colours, but also for making him the first player to score in nine consecutive games against the same team in Premier League history. That goal also meant that he has now scored 13 goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances against the Eagles. The previous Premier League record for the most number of goals against the same opponent was held by Arsenal legend Robin van Persie when he scored eight goals in a row against Stoke City.

Jurgen Klopp praised Sadio Mane ahead of match

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ignored the criticisms and praised Sadio Mane for the number of chances he creates. "Sadio looks really good, he looks really sharp. I know we talk about these things when a striker misses some chances, but that he has the amount of chances he has, the amount of finishes he has, that's actually the important stuff," said Klopp.