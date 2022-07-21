Sadio Mane Scores Stunning 1st Goal For New Side Bayern Munich Post Liverpool Exit; Watch

Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane made a dream debut for Bayern Munich on Thursday, finding the back of the net within five minutes from the start of the game. Bayern Munich bested DC United 6-2 in the friendly encounter. The player from Senegal joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool earlier this summer after deciding not to extend his contract with the Anfield-based team. Had Mane continued with Liverpool, he would have entered into the final year of his contract, with the risk of leaving the club on a free transfer.

Sadio Mane scores for Bayern Munich

The 30-year-old Senegal player scored from the penalty spot after five minutes in the Bayern Munich vs DC United match. The spot-kick was awarded after DC United centre-back Donovan Pines fouled Lucas Copado inside the penalty area. Bayern got their second goal in the 12th minute with Marcel Sabitzer scoring the goal after his shot from outside the area wrong-footed D.C. United goalkeeper Jon Kempin.

Serge Gnabry stretched the lead just before half-time, putting the ball back in the net following a low cross from Mane in the 44th minute. Another new signing Matthis De Ligt scored the goal on debut after coming on as a substitute at half-time. The Dutch defender smashed a volley from a corner to make it 4-0 after 47 minutes. Joshua Zirkzee made it 5-0 in the 51st minute before Skage Lehland scored the consolation goal for DC United three minutes later. Theodore Ku-Dipietro added a second goal for DC United three minutes from time before Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller made it 6-2 deep into injury time.

Sadio Mane career

Coming to Sadio Mane's transfer, the striker moved to Bayern Munich after a USD 33.5 million transfer signing a three-year contract, which will make him stay at the club till the June of 2025. Speaking about Sadio Mane's career, the player scored 16 goals in 34 Premier League matches last season and was also a vital part of the side that went on to win the EFL Cup and the FA Cup. Last season Liverpool lost the league to Manchester City on the final day and then went on to lose the Champions League finals to Real Madrid. The forward was a crucial part of the Liverpool team that won their first Premier League title in over 30 years before winning the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season. During his time at Anfield, the forward has scored 120 goals and provided 38 assists in 265 games across all competitions.