Sadio Mane To Star In 'Made In Senegal' Documentary, Release Scheduled For April 8

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is set to star in his own documentary, titled 'Made in Senegal'. The documentary is set to explore the Liverpool winger's humble beginnings in Senegal and his rise to international stardom in the world of football.

Sadio Mane documentary: Made in Senegal

Sadio Mane will himself be narrating most of the documentary which is believed to feature an animated look at his life before becoming a professional football player and also documents his football career. Multiple reports have suggested that archive footage from Liverpool's Champions League run in 2019 and Senegal's run in the 2019 African Cup of Nations will be featured in the documentary. It is also expected to feature Sadio Mane's journey from Senegal to England and his 2019 African Player of the Year win.

The documentary will feature Sadio Mane discussing various aspects of his football career. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Mane's fellow teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are reportedly mentioned by Mane in the documentary. Furthermore, Made in Senegal is also set to explore some intimate details of Mane's life outside of football, including his philanthropic activities in Senegal.

Sadio Mane documentary trailer

As quoted by The Guardian, Sadio Mane addressed the release of Made in Senegal stating, "I wanted to show to the people that you can achieve anything in the world if you are ready to build on your dreams and put in hard work. I am made in Senegal."

Sadio Mane documentary release date

The Sadio Mane documentary is produced by Vertical Social Club, who reportedly worked alongside sports marketing agency Lagardere Sports and German sports agency arena11. The Sadio Mane documentary release date is scheduled for April 8 on Rakuten TV. European users can access the documentary for free on Rakuten TV. It is further reported that French television network Canal + has acquired the exclusive rights for the documentary in French-speaking African nations, including Senegal.

