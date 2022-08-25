Sadio Mane Tells Referee To Disallow His Goal For Bayern Munich; Scores 90 Seconds Later

Sadio Mane's Bayern Munich life has got off to a great start with the striker scoring a brace for his new club against VfL Bochum. Bayern Munich started the Bundesliga season with a 7-0 demolition of their opponent to set a new Bundesliga record for goal difference. Bayern's new recruit Sadio Mane also found himself among the scorers in the one-sided contest. However, the match will also be remembered for Mane's classy gesture during the Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum match.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum: Sadio Mane asks the referee to disallow the goal

Besides the 7-0 demolition, Bayern Munich also created a record of their own. In the 59-year-long history of the German league, no team has ever managed to secure a 14-goal-difference mark after their first three matches. Bayern Munich has so far scored 15 goals in three matches and conceded one. The German champions started their campaign trashing Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 in the away encounter, followed by a 2-0 home victory against Wolfsburg.

Bayern were already up 3-0 when Mane struck home the goal with the help of his hand. Kingsley Coman who scored the third goal could have had the team's fourth and his second of the match only for the ball to hit the woodwork. Mane put the ball into the net on the follow-up, but the goal was ruled out for a handball. However, the Senegalese star pointed to his hand after the ball hit the net.

Football news: Bayern Munich vs Bochum match highlights

Bochum had shocked Bayern Munich 4-2 last season but any chances of them repeating a similar performance went up in flames with Bayern Munich running riot in the first half. Leroy Sane gave Bavarians the lead in the fifth minute with a thunderous right-footed shot after combining with Kingsley Coman. Bayern added their second in the 25th minute with Matthijs de Ligt heading in a goal from Joshua Kimmich's corner. Coman scored the third goal in the 33rd minute after Bochum keeper Riemann had denied Thomas Muller.

Just before half-time Mane got in on the act scoring the fourth goal for Bayern Munich. The start of the second half saw Bochum's Saidy Janko getting penalised for clipping the heels of Coman, and Mane dispatched the penalty to score his second of the night and Bayern's fifth. Cristian Gamboa scored Bayern's sixth goal with 20 minutes remaining. Serge Gnabry rounded off the victory by scoring the seventh goal.