SAFF Championship 2023: India and Nepal players get into ugly scuffle, video surfaces

Why you're reading this: India on Saturday defeated Nepal in their second group stage match of the SAFF Championship 2023 to book a place in the semifinals. India won the match 2-0 thanks to goals from captain Sunil Chhetri and winger Naorem Mahesh Singh. The emphatic victory helped the Blue Tigers qualify for the semifinals of the tournament. India is slated to lock horns against Kuwait in their final group-stage match on June 27.

3 things you need to know

India defeated Nepal 2-0 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

Sunil Chhetri (61') and Mahesh Singh (70') scored the goals for India

India has now qualified for the SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal

Also Read: India Beat Nepal 2-0 To Qualify For SAFF Championships Finals, Chhetri Finds The Net Yet Again

India and Nepal players get into a fight

During the match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, India and Nepal players got involved in an ugly fight after a scuffle between Rahul Bheke and Bimal Gharti Magar. The incident occurred in the 64th minute of the match when Magar leapt above Bheke in an attempt to contest a high ball, causing him to fall to the ground in frustration and anger. Swiftly regaining his composure, Bheke promptly approached the Nepalese No.10, engaging in a heated exchange of words. The confrontation intensified, with players from both teams joining in and sparking a huge altercation.

Also Read: SAFF Championship 2023: India's 4-0 Demolition Job Of Pakistan Breaks The Internet

Both Rahul and Bimal were handed yellow cards for the incident. Four minutes after the fight, Mahesh Singh scored the second goal for India, extending his team's lead over Nepal. Chhetri's shot is deflected off Limbu over the bar, but Mahesh was right in place to head the ball into the net. Despite relinquishing a two-goal advantage, Nepal displayed commendable determination in their attempt to mount a comeback. However, India managed to maintain their defensive solidity and prevent any further goals, ultimately preserving the scoreline.

India and Kuwait have successfully qualified for the SAFF Championship 2023 semifinals. The knockout matches will be held on July 1. The final of the competition is scheduled to take place on July 4. India are the favourites for winning the final.

Image: FanCode