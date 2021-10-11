SAFF Championship: Can India Still Qualify For Final Despite 2 Draws From 3 Matches?

Quick links:
Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
The 13th edition of the SAFF Championship is underway in the Maldives, and India recorded their first victory of the tournament against Nepal on Sunday by winning 1-0. Prior to that, India had drawn their initial two games of the tournament against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. A late goal from Sunil Chhetri helped India beat their neighbours to the north after controlling the game from kick-off to the final whistle.
Nepal had won both of their matches at the start against the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The Maldives lost to Nepal but went on to defeat Bangladesh and later, Sri Lanka. Bangladesh has drawn one, lost one, and won one so far against India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka respectively. The 2021 SAFF Championship standings currently look like this:
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Maldives
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|+2
|6
|2
|Nepal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|6
|3
|India
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|+1
|5
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|5
|Sri Lanka
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|1
*Table updated after India vs Nepal on October 10
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Score
|
October 1
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|16:30
|0-1
|
October 1
|Nepal vs Maldives
|21:30
|1-0
|
October 4
|Bangladesh vs India
|16:30
|1-1
|
October 4
|Sri Lanks vs Nepal
|21:30
|2-3
|
October 7
|India vs Sri Lanka
|16:30
|0-0
|
October 7
|Maldives vs Bangladesh
|21:30
|2-0
|
October 10
|Maldives vs Sri Lanka
|16:30
|1-0
|
October 10
|Nepal vs India
|21:30
|0-1
|
October 13
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|16:30
|TBP
|
October 13
|India vs Maldives
|21:30
|TBP
The top 2 teams in the group will engage in a face-off in the final. India has only one match remaining, which is against table-toppers Maldives. So there is only one scenario where India qualify for the final of the 2021 SAFF Championship and that is where Igor Stimac's payers will have to defeat the Maldives in their match against them. A win will guarantee India a spot in the final regardless of the result in any other match.