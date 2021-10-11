Last Updated:

SAFF Championship: Can India Still Qualify For Final Despite 2 Draws From 3 Matches?

The 13th edition of the SAFF Championship is underway in Male, Maldives, and India recorded their first victory of the tournament against Nepal on Sunday.

SAFF Championship

The 13th edition of the SAFF Championship is underway in the Maldives, and India recorded their first victory of the tournament against Nepal on Sunday by winning 1-0. Prior to that, India had drawn their initial two games of the tournament against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. A late goal from Sunil Chhetri helped India beat their neighbours to the north after controlling the game from kick-off to the final whistle.

Nepal had won both of their matches at the start against the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The Maldives lost to Nepal but went on to defeat Bangladesh and later, Sri Lanka. Bangladesh has drawn one, lost one, and won one so far against India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka respectively. The 2021 SAFF Championship standings currently look like this: 

Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Points
1 Maldives 3 2 0 1 3 1 +2 6
2 Nepal 3 2 0 1 4 3 +1 6
3 India 3 1 2 0 1 2 +1 5
4 Bangladesh 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4
5 Sri Lanka 4 0 1 3 2 5 -3 1

*Table updated after India vs Nepal on October 10

2021 SAFF Championship Group Round Fixtures and Results

Date Fixture Time Score

October 1

 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 16:30 0-1

October 1

 Nepal vs Maldives 21:30 1-0

October 4

 Bangladesh vs India 16:30 1-1

October 4

 Sri Lanks vs Nepal 21:30 2-3

October 7

 India vs Sri Lanka 16:30 0-0

October 7

 Maldives vs Bangladesh 21:30 2-0

October 10

 Maldives vs Sri Lanka 16:30 1-0

October 10

 Nepal vs India 21:30 0-1

October 13

 Bangladesh vs Nepal 16:30 TBP

October 13

 India vs Maldives 21:30 TBP

How can India qualify for the final of the 2021 SAFF Championship?

The top 2 teams in the group will engage in a face-off in the final. India has only one match remaining, which is against table-toppers Maldives. So there is only one scenario where India qualify for the final of the 2021 SAFF Championship and that is where Igor Stimac's payers will have to defeat the Maldives in their match against them. A win will guarantee India a spot in the final regardless of the result in any other match.

