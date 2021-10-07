Last Updated:

SAFF Championship: Fans Unhappy With Stimac's Tactics As India, Sri Lanka Game Ends 0-0

Seven-times SAFF champions India were once again held to a draw in the ongoing SAFF Championship this time to the team that is ranked 205 in world, Sri Lanka

SAFF Championship

Seven-times SAFF champions India were once again held to a draw in the ongoing SAFF Championship this time to the team that is ranked 205 in the world, Sri Lanka. The Blue Tigers just could not get past Sri Lanka's defence with the match ending 0-0. This is the second consecutive draw in the 2021 SAFF Championship for India and the pressure is on the Blue Tigers' boss Igor Stimac to change things ahead of the next match if there is any hope of qualifying for the final.

Fans were unhappy with the performance as India only manage to hit one shot on target out of their 11 attempts. Despite holding 73% possession and 81% pass accuracy, the Blue Tigers could not manage a way past Sri Lanka's defence. Fans were extremely disappointed by the subpar showing.

India's first match of the 2021 SAFF Championship

Prior to this, a 10-man Bangladesh side on Monday held India to a 1-1 draw in the latter's opening match of SAFF Championship 2021. Skipper Sunil Chhetri of India had scored the first goal of the match after receiving a pass from Udanta Singh in the 27th minute. However, Yeasin Arafat came back with an equalizer to help Bangladesh get on equal footing with India. Arafat's goal came in the 74th minute after he took a brilliant header to level the score and bring Bangladesh back into the game.

The draw against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is not good news for the Sunil Chhetri-led side, which is currently the highest-ranked team amongst all South Asian Football Federation nations. India had entered the competition as the favourites to win the tournament given the kind of resources they have produced in the past few years, ever since the evolution of the Indian Super League, one of the best football leagues in the whole of Asia. 

India will now play Nepal, who have won their first two games of the tournament so far, on October 10 at 9:30 PM IST and then the Maldives on October 13. Both the match will be played at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. India will be hoping for wins in their next two games so that there is some hope for them qualifying for the final as only the top two placed team in the group play the final.

