SAFF Championship: Fans Unhappy With Stimac's Tactics As India, Sri Lanka Game Ends 0-0

Seven-times SAFF champions India were once again held to a draw in the ongoing SAFF Championship this time to the team that is ranked 205 in the world, Sri Lanka. The Blue Tigers just could not get past Sri Lanka's defence with the match ending 0-0. This is the second consecutive draw in the 2021 SAFF Championship for India and the pressure is on the Blue Tigers' boss Igor Stimac to change things ahead of the next match if there is any hope of qualifying for the final.

Fans were unhappy with the performance as India only manage to hit one shot on target out of their 11 attempts. Despite holding 73% possession and 81% pass accuracy, the Blue Tigers could not manage a way past Sri Lanka's defence. Fans were extremely disappointed by the subpar showing.

We have created a new record by not winning our second game of #SAFFChampionship2021



107 vs 205 Match ends in a 0-0 draw.



Fabulous achievement for #SriLanka



Soon we have to hide ourselves. It is turning out to be one of the worse phases of #IndianFootball in last 2 decades. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) October 7, 2021

#IndianFootball Team players, coaching staff & #AIFF should be ashamed of that performance against #SriLanka, knowing the fact that most SL players are not even pros. Team has regressed since #AFCAsianCup in 2019.



Somebody needs to take responsibility of this result. #INDSRI — Ashish Negi (@7negiashish) October 7, 2021

Sacked in the morning!

You're getting sacked in the morning!

Sacked in the morning!

You're getting sacked in the morning!

Igor Stimac you're getting sacked in the morning!!!! #IndianFootball #stimacout pic.twitter.com/5NjMC9IBnq — aswathy (@RM_madridbabe) October 7, 2021

No point about complaining about Sri Lankan players time wasting. Even if we got another 45mins we wouldn't be able to score today. Embarrassing tactics. #IndianFootball — Conrad Barreto (@conradbeckham) October 7, 2021

Our latest FIFA ranking 107

Our Last 5 outings

🇮🇳 1-1 🇦🇫 (153)

🇮🇳 1-1 🇳🇵(168)

🇮🇳 2-1 🇳🇵(168)

🇮🇳 1-1 🇧🇩 (189)

🇮🇳 0-0 🇱🇰 (205)

Congratulations! Mr. Praful Patel

Our ranking must be a Joke 🥺#IndianFootball 💙 #SAFFChampionship pic.twitter.com/vi4GuSsRY4 — Wolves India (@IndiaWolves) October 7, 2021

Here's how I deal with #Indianfootball (& I've been doing this for a while). Understand situation is dire. Have no hope. Certainly not expect anything significant to happen until grassroots are sorted out. Think of your interest as an investment you're making for your grandkids — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) October 7, 2021

Just to let you know that it has been 7 yrs since @IndSuperLeague started, in which commentators are paid to tell us how bright our future is & how picking the Indian NT is now among toughest jobs in football due to the plethora of great options (this was actually said on air). — Akarsh Sharma (@Akarsh_Official) October 7, 2021

Is there really any justification for these ISL stars to give such below par performance against Sri Lanka? I’d really like to see what the data says. Any tactical analysis to see what Stimac offers? Any luck? @DrMukherjeeS @KeepItRowllin. Pls tag others too @BluePilgrims — Tushar (@ItsTSYouKnow) October 7, 2021

India's first match of the 2021 SAFF Championship

Prior to this, a 10-man Bangladesh side on Monday held India to a 1-1 draw in the latter's opening match of SAFF Championship 2021. Skipper Sunil Chhetri of India had scored the first goal of the match after receiving a pass from Udanta Singh in the 27th minute. However, Yeasin Arafat came back with an equalizer to help Bangladesh get on equal footing with India. Arafat's goal came in the 74th minute after he took a brilliant header to level the score and bring Bangladesh back into the game.

The draw against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is not good news for the Sunil Chhetri-led side, which is currently the highest-ranked team amongst all South Asian Football Federation nations. India had entered the competition as the favourites to win the tournament given the kind of resources they have produced in the past few years, ever since the evolution of the Indian Super League, one of the best football leagues in the whole of Asia.

India will now play Nepal, who have won their first two games of the tournament so far, on October 10 at 9:30 PM IST and then the Maldives on October 13. Both the match will be played at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. India will be hoping for wins in their next two games so that there is some hope for them qualifying for the final as only the top two placed team in the group play the final.

